Ryu and Chun-Li have explosive combos in Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, here are a few start with
Street Fighter's Ryu and Chun-Li became available yesterday in Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid as the Crimson Hawk Ranger and the Blue Phoenix Ranger respectively. Though these characters tend to have a heavy emphasis on footsies in their own series, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid tends to be a game that's more similar to the Marvel vs. Capcom series rather than Street Fighter. As such, Ryu and Chun-Li's Power Ranger transformations have significantly beefed up their offensive capabilities and combo sequences.www.eventhubs.com