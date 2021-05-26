Cancel
Video Games

Ryu and Chun-Li have explosive combos in Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, here are a few start with

By Justin 'AdaptiveTrigger' Gordon
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreet Fighter's Ryu and Chun-Li became available yesterday in Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid as the Crimson Hawk Ranger and the Blue Phoenix Ranger respectively. Though these characters tend to have a heavy emphasis on footsies in their own series, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid tends to be a game that's more similar to the Marvel vs. Capcom series rather than Street Fighter. As such, Ryu and Chun-Li's Power Ranger transformations have significantly beefed up their offensive capabilities and combo sequences.

