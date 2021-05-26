Ryu and Chun-Li have explosive combos in Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, here are a few start with

Defending Angel Grove has never been easy. Evil witches on the moon sending endless waves of mindless putty patrollers and monsters every other day is challenging. Sure, you have your own giant mechanical dinosaur, the ability to tap into the Morphin' Grid to become a color-coded superhero, and the boundless wisdom and guidance of an alien wizard trapped in a time warp, but evil doesn't just stay still. A self-described Emperor of Evil enters center stage with his own army of troops and generals. An enemy force from beyond the farthest stars sends their own dark and corrupted version of Power Rangers to take the Earth. But scariest of all is a world-conquering tyrant with the face of a dear friend traveling the multiverse seeking ultimate power. But the best thing about being a Power Ranger is you're never alone; you always have friends to help out. Today, we are looking into the three large box expansions for the co-op board game Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid, Specifically the Kickstarter Box, Shattered Grid, and The Rise of the Psycho Rangers.