Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York County, PA

Weather alert: Severe thunderstorm watch in York County

York Dispatch Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYork County is under a severe thunderstorm watch Wednesday, according to an alert from the National Weather Service. The hazardous weather alert covers central Pennsylvania and will be in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to start after 2 p.m. Some storms could be severe with...

www.yorkdispatch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
York County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Extreme Weather#Damaging Winds#Central Pennsylvania#Reach Tina Locurto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Lancaster County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lancaster, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lancaster; York EXPECT ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WITH PEA SIZED HAIL THIS AFTERNOON At 152 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm over Jacobus, moving northeast at 20 mph. A nearby official spotter reported pea sized hail from this storm. Brief downpours and pea sized hail can be expected from this and additional developing storm over southern York and southwest Lancaster County through mid afternoon. These storms pose minimal severe weather threat, but lightning is always dangerous, so take shelter when you hear thunder. Locations impacted include York, Elizabethtown, Columbia, Millersville, Mount Joy, Red Lion, Spry, Dallastown, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, Salunga-Landisville, Maytown, Shrewsbury, Grantley, Tyler Run-Queens Gate, Mountville, Manchester, Hallam, Emigsville and Marietta.
Adams County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Mifflin; Perry; Schuylkill; York PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will reduce visibility to less than one-half mile and impact driving conditions across parts of south central Pennsylvania early this morning. Motorists should travel with caution and be prepared for low visibility. The fog will dissipate by 9AM.
York County, PAlocal21news.com

'It is a great step forward': York County lights fiber line

Hanover Junction, York County — Closing the digital divide, one mile of fiber line at a time. Today, York County unveiled the first step of a potentially major project to provide internet access to the 450,000 residents. “It’s a great step forward for our community,” said York County President Commissioner...
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

Traffic alert: Lane restriction on I-83 south after crash

There's a lane restriction on Interstate 83 southbound about half a mile north of Exit 19 (Market Street) because of a crash, according to 511PA. The crash happened about about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and is causing traffic to be backed up, according to 511PA. The crash involves fire, according to...