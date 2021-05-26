Weather alert: Severe thunderstorm watch in York County

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lancaster; York EXPECT ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WITH PEA SIZED HAIL THIS AFTERNOON At 152 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm over Jacobus, moving northeast at 20 mph. A nearby official spotter reported pea sized hail from this storm. Brief downpours and pea sized hail can be expected from this and additional developing storm over southern York and southwest Lancaster County through mid afternoon. These storms pose minimal severe weather threat, but lightning is always dangerous, so take shelter when you hear thunder. Locations impacted include York, Elizabethtown, Columbia, Millersville, Mount Joy, Red Lion, Spry, Dallastown, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, Salunga-Landisville, Maytown, Shrewsbury, Grantley, Tyler Run-Queens Gate, Mountville, Manchester, Hallam, Emigsville and Marietta.