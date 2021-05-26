Cancel
Business

France's Kering sells 5.9% stake in Puma

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury goods group Kering said on Wednesday it would sell a 5.9% stake in German sportswear company Puma via a placement to investors.

Kering said that following the sale, it expected to retain approximately 4.0% of Puma’s outstanding shares.

As a result of the placement, Puma’s free float is expected to increase to about 66.7%.

Kering said proceeds from the transaction would be used for general corporate purposes and would further strengthen its finances.

Kering will announce the results of the placement after the close of the bookbuilding process.

Last year, Kering sold a 5.9% stake in Puma for approximately 656 million euros ($800 million).

($1 = 0.8196 euros)

