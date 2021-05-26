Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Humpback whale found dead on beach in France

By Pascal GUYOT, Pascal GUYOT, Pascal GUYOT
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02grdm_0aCCuVkE00
A dead humpback whale is evacuated after washing up on Carnon beach near La Grande-Motte, southern France /AFP

A humpback whale was found dead on Wednesday on a beach along the Mediterranean in southern France, in what experts said was a rare incident.

"As soon as we arrived, it was already dead," said Elodie Sene, a caretaker at an aquarium in the town of Grau-du-Roi.

"I've never seen anything like this, it's the first time I see this in the Mediterranean," she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hA4xx_0aCCuVkE00
Humpback whales are not usually found in the Mediterranean Sea where fin whales are more common /AFP

The seven-meter-long (23-foot)animal was evacuated from the beach at Carnon, near the seaside town of La Grande-Motte, and was to undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Humpback whales are not usually found in the Mediterranean Sea where fin whales are more common.

For several weeks now, attention has focused on a starving grey whale lost in the Mediterranean, far from its natural habitat in the Pacific ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCLPw_0aCCuVkE00
The what was evacuated from the beach and was to undergo an autopsy /AFP

The whale, some eight metres long (26 feet) and around 15 months old, had already been seen off Morocco in March, and then again in Italian waters, first near Naples, then Rome and then Genoa.

It was last seen several days ago off the coast of Majorca, Spain.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humpback Whales#Morocco#Mediterranean Sea#Pacific Ocean#Carnon Beach#Genoa#Southern France#Fin Whales#Italian Waters#Naples#Rare#Majorca#Cause Of Death#Grey#Rome#Natural Habitat#La Grande Motte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
News Break
Pets
Place
Rome, IT
Related
EnvironmentWPTV

Mount Etna erupts overnight in Italy

Explosions from Mount Etna, Europe's largest active volcano, sent lava rocks flying into the air overnight between Saturday and Sunday morning. According to a statement by Italy's institute for Geophysics and Volcanology, the explosions were coming from the southeast crater. Etna is the largest of Italy's three active volcanoes which...
AccidentsNBC News

Cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 14 in Italy

At least 14 people, including one child, were killed when a cable car plunged to the ground in northern Italy on Sunday, officials in the country said. The Stresa-Mottarone cable car dropped 60 feet, Marcella Severino, mayor of the town of Stresa, told Reuters, adding that the cabin rolled several times down the steep slopes before it was stopped by the trees.
Huntington Beach, CAUS News and World Report

Southern California Beach Closed Due to Huge Dead Whale

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities on Friday closed a section of a Southern California beach and adjacent water near the carcass of a dead fin whale that washed ashore. The Orange County Health Care Agency’s environmental health division determined that the decomposing remains posed a health hazard at Bolsa...
Pacifica, CAPosted by
ABC10

12th dead whale washes up on SF Bay Area beach this year

PACIFICA, Calif. — Authorities say the carcass of a gray whale discovered on Pacifica State Beach on Friday was the 12th dead whale to wash up on a San Francisco Bay Area beach this year. The Marine Mammal Center says tissues from the whale confirms it was an approximately 47-foot...
Key West, FLfloridasportsman.com

2 Dead 8 Found

Two Cuban migrants dead — 10 others missing — after boat flips over off Key West. Coast Guard cutters are shown moored to the pier at Coast Guard Sector Key West. Coast Guard crews from Sector Key West rescued several people whose boat overturned Thursday, May 27, 2021. U.S. COAST GUARD ATLANTIC AREA.
Huntington Beach, CAcalifornianewstimes.com

Dead whale washes up on shore at Bolsa Chica State Beach – Orange County Register

An estimated 40 to 50 feet of dead whales were launched on Wednesday, May 19 at Bol Satika State Beach, and authorities have been working on ways to eliminate mammoth mammals. It is unknown how the creature died, what kind of whale it was, and how long it died. State park guards reported that whales were found on the shores of Huntington Beach at around 6:45 pm, just as the sun set.
Animalscsldallas.org

Beached like a Whale or Expanding Awareness

Human Intelligence is like a Blue Whale. Both are powerful though nowadays almost extinct. Anonymous. There are all sorts of theories to explain why whales beach themselves. One of the reasons, other than sickness, is that they become disoriented while chasing food. Whales eat extremely small food, large amounts of it, but small nonetheless. These giants of the sea can be lured to their death by something very small comparative to their size. They are left stranded on the sand to die because they’ve sacrificed their vast power by chasing something so small.
Animalsbiologicaldiversity.org

Records: More Than 1,000 Loggerhead Sea Turtles Died in Mexico in 2020

Under International Scrutiny, Government Denies Bycatch as Cause of Death, Despite Evidence. LA PAZ, Mexico— According to newly obtained official data from the Mexican government, at least 1,088 North Pacific loggerhead turtles died in 2020 in Baja California Sur, Mexico, likely because of entanglement in fishing gear. At least 1,977...
PetsPosted by
AFP

Suspected fatal shark attack in New Caledonia

Rescue services in New Caledonia were Thursday searching for the body of a fisherman believed to have been killed by a shark, following a spate of fatal attacks in the South Pacific territory this year. At least two other people have been killed in shark attacks in the French territory off the northeast coast of Australia this year. 
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Race to remove whale from Redcar beach before it explodes

A large minke whale that washed up onto the beach at Redcar is waiting to be removed amid fears it could explode.The marine mammal was found stranded on the shore on Tuesday evening and its carcass has been checked over by authorities.Colin Stonehouse, a member of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, attended the scene and is preparing to remove the animal from the sea at South Gare.He said: “When I arrived I checked to see if it was alive, but it was already deceased, so we’re going to take it in. We need to pull it back, take some...
AnimalsBirmingham Star

Lionfish now threaten species along Brazilian coast

Washington [US], June 4 (ANI): A study led by the researchers at the California Academy of Sciences confirms invasive lionfish now threaten species along the Brazilian coast; management is critical to protecting local biodiversity. Since arriving at the northern Atlantic Ocean less than 30 years ago, lionfish have quickly become...
San Diego, CAOCRegister

Dead whale hauled away from Bolsa Chica beach for dumping

The beach is all clear of the big rotting whale. The whale washed ashore at Bolsa Chica State Beach last week after it was towed out to sea in San Diego when it was found draped over the hall of an Australian Navy destroyer following joint training exercises. Over the weekend, it was cut apart and scooped up by heavy loaders and hauled off to the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.
Orange County, CANBC Los Angeles

Carcass of Dead Whale Hauled Away From Beach in Orange County

Crews have hauled away the rotting carcass of a dead fin whale that washed ashore and prompted the closure of a Southern California beach. A section of Bolsa Chica State Beach was shut down Friday after the Orange County Health Care Agency determined that the decomposing remains posed a health hazard.
AnimalsSmithonian

Giant River Otter Spotted in Argentina for First Time in Decades

Last week, researchers spotted a giant river otter in the wilds of Argentina for the first time since the 1980s when the species was declared locally extinct, reports Graeme Green for the Guardian. Giant river otters can reach six feet in length, weigh roughly 75 pounds and are among the...
AccidentsBBC

Italy cable car fall: 14 dead after accident near Lake Maggiore

Fourteen people, including at least one child, have been killed and another child is seriously injured after a cable car fell on a mountain near Lake Maggiore in northern Italy on Sunday. The accident happened on a service transporting passengers from the resort town of Stresa up the nearby Mottarone...
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

Dead baby orca reveals harmful chemical levels in killer whales

A necropsy of a 10-day-old orca that washed up in Norway in 2017 has revealed that even as calves, these iconic whales are full of harmful chemicals, a new study finds. The young killer whale (Orcinus orca) was one of eight deceased orcas that researchers in Norway examined. Of these, seven (including the calf) had levels of the banned flame retardant polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) that were high enough to cause health problems in the animals, the researchers found. And all had lower levels of some newer pollutants of which little is known and haven't yet been banned.