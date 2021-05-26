Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Factbox: Back to pubs, gyms and movies: plotting the road back to normal

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOvo1_0aCCuRDK00

(Reuters) - As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout gains momentum, many countries are planning a gradual return to normal, opening borders and letting people back into restaurants, shops and sports venues after more than a year of on-off lockdowns.

Here are some of their plans, in alphabetical order:

AUSTRALIA

Australia, which plans to allow international travel from mid-2022, lifted a ban on its citizens returning from India on May 14.

BELGIUM

Belgium plans to ease nearly all lockdown measures from June 9 provided the momentum of its vaccination campaign continues and the number of people in intensive care units remains under 500.

BRITAIN

Non-essential retailers in England reopened on April 12 along with pubs and restaurants operating outdoors. Indoor hospitality, cinemas, theatres, and sports halls reopened on May 17. Britain also allowed international travel to resume, but people arriving from most destinations are still subject to quarantine.

The one-metre plus social distancing rule for restaurants and pubs might be ditched on June 21.

CHILE

Chileans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to move more freely within the country starting on May 26 although the nation’s borders will remain closed through mid-June.

FRANCE

France allowed cafes, bars and restaurants to offer outside service from May 19. Indoor dining will be allowed from June 30.

It also pushed back a nightly curfew to 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) from 7 p.m. That will be moved to 11 p.m. from June 9 and scrapped completely on June 30.

All shops, museums, cinemas and theatres reopened on May 19. Foreign tourists with a “health pass” will be able to visit France from June 9.

Disneyland Paris will reopen on June 17.

GERMANY

Germany eased restrictions on people who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from the virus from May 9, lifting curfews and quarantine rules as well as the obligation to provide a negative test result to visit a hairdresser, zoo or to go shopping.

From May 12, travellers can enter the country without the need to quarantine, except those arriving from countries designated as risk areas.

On May 23, Germany opened its border with France to those who are vaccinated, recovered or can present a negative COVID-19 test.

Berlin lifted a nightly curfew and eased restrictions on shopping from May 19 and allowed outdoor dining from May 21.

Other regions, such as the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate, are planning a three-stage opening scheme that started from May 12, with indoor restaurants opening on June 2 in areas of COVID-19 incidence below 50 per 100,000 people.

The state of Bavaria allowed outdoor dining and the opening of concert halls, opera houses, theatres and cinemas from May 10 in areas with low incidence rates. Hotels, holiday homes and campsites started reopening from May 21. It also permitted travel to neighbouring Austria.

Lower Saxony eased restrictions from May 10 in low incidence areas for those vaccinated, with a negative test result or proof of recovery. This included the reopening of outdoor dining, accommodation for local travellers, and all retail stores.

Hamburg allowed outdoor dining venues and retail stores to reopen from May 22, with theatres and concert halls set to follow from May 28.

Germany as a whole is on target for outdoor concerts this summer, with social distancing and COVID-19 testing for attendees, and if cases fall further fans should be back at soccer matches in August.

GREECE

Greece reopened restaurants and bars from May 3, organised beaches on May 8, and the tourism industry on May 15. Tourists from the rest of the European Union as well as Britain, the United States and Israel are allowed to visit as long as they have been vaccinated, can show negative COVID-19 test results, or have recovered from the virus.

INDIA

India’s capital New Delhi plans to start relaxing its strict coronavirus lockdown from May 31 if new cases continue to drop in the city.

ISRAEL

Israel reopened its borders to foreign tourists on May 23. Under a pilot programme due to continue until June 15, Israel gave the green light to visits by 20 groups of between five and 30 tourists from countries including the United States, Britain and Germany.

ITALY

Italian coffee bars, restaurants, cinemas and theatres partially reopened in most regions on April 26, and restaurants will be allowed to serve customers at indoor tables from June 1.

Open-air swimming pools opened from May 15 and some gym activities will restart on June 1.

Italy lifted quarantine restrictions for travellers arriving from European and Schengen zone countries, as well as Britain and Israel, from May 15.

On May 18, it pushed back a nightly curfew to 11 p.m. from 10 p.m. and eased other curbs in low-risk regions. The curfew will begin at midnight from June 7 and be abolished from June 21. Gyms reopened on May 24.

JAPAN

Japan on May 21 added the island of Okinawa to its list of prefectures under the strictest emergency measures. The measures will remain in force in Okinawa until June 20. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is due to decide by the end of May whether to extend or lift the restrictions for the other nine prefectures.

THE NETHERLANDS

The Netherlands lifted a nationwide curfew on April 28.

Parks, zoos, gyms and outdoor swimming pools reopened on May 19, while outdoor service at bars and restaurants was extended by two hours until 8 p.m. Public libraries opened on May 20, with museums and indoor service at restaurants expected to follow in next three weeks.

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand will end in June the temporary foreign investment rules it adopted last year to prevent fire sales of distressed corporate assets during the coronavirus pandemic.

POLAND

Poland reopened shopping centres on May 4, hotels from May 8, and restaurants were allowed to serve food outdoors from May 15. By the end of May, all children should be able to return to school, and events such as weddings with up to 50 people will be allowed.

It also brought forward the reopening of cinemas, theatres, concert halls and cultural institutions by one week, to May 21.

Indoor dining, indoor sports facilities and swimming pools can reopen with capacity restrictions on May 28.

QATAR

Qatar will gradually lift restrictions in four phases through July 30.

From May 28, leisure, education centres, restaurants, gyms, pools, and salons can operate at limited capacity, while bans on weddings, conferences and exhibitions remain in place.[nL2N2ND1W6]

SAUDI ARABIA

On May 17, Saudi Arabia opened land, sea and air borders. From May 20, foreign visitors arriving by air from most countries no longer need to quarantine if they have been vaccinated.

SOUTH KOREA

South Korea said on Wednesday masks will no longer be required outdoors from July for those vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 shot. People given at least one dose also will be allowed to gather in larger numbers starting June.

SPAIN

Curfews were lifted across most of Spain on May 9. Since then, responsibility for emergency measures lies with individual regions.

From May 24, Spain will allow people from low-risk non-EU countries to enter without a negative PCR test.

From June 7, it will let vaccinated people enter the country from anywhere in the world.

TURKEY

Turkey started easing its lockdown on May 17 by allowing movement during the day while keeping overnight and weekend curfews in place until June 1.

UNITED STATES

On May 3, New York City dwellers were allowed to have a drink at an indoor bar for the first time in months, days after Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city should reopen in full on July 1.

Its subway system, which had been closing from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. for disinfecting stations and cars, resumed 24-hour service on May 17.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on May 3 signed an executive order to end all local emergency measures.

The states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut lifted most capacity restrictions on businesses, including retail stores, food services and gyms, on May 19.

New York City and Los Angeles announced plans to fully reopen schools from September.

California will lift most remaining crowd-capacity limits and physical distancing requirements on June 15.

Virginia plans to lift all restrictions on June 15, except for a mask mandate, while Minnesota plans to remove all limits by July 1, or sooner if 70% of the state’s residents over 16 get vaccinated.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
152K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Disneyland Paris#Movies#Pubs#Shopping Centres#Sports Venues#Holiday Shopping#Australia Australia#Chile Chileans#France France#Hotels#The European Union#Italy Italian#Indoor Restaurants#Outdoor Dining Venues#Theatres#Italian Coffee Bars#Open Air Swimming Pools#Outdoor Concerts#Indoor Dining
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Retail Stores
Country
Chile
News Break
International Travel
Country
Spain
Country
Netherlands
Related
Public HealthFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Getting back to normal post-vaccine is glorious

WASHINGTON — The details of the new guidance on Covid-19 from federal health officials may be a bit confusing, but the gist is clear: If you are fully vaccinated, you can resume something that resembles normal life. And having done so myself, let me assure you: It is glorious. Some...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Back to normal without herd immunity

Every week for the past year, Axios has published a map of where COVID cases are rising and falling in the U.S. Today, we retire our map because cases are decreasing nationwide, and have been for a while now. But COVID isn’t disappearing completely. So what will this next phase of the pandemic look like?
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

COVID-19 outbreak builds in Myanmar near Indian border

(Reuters) - A new outbreak of COVID-19 is growing near Myanmar’s northwestern border with India, bringing the sharpest increase in cases since the military coup in February led to a collapse in health services and the testing programme. Official figures released late on Thursday showed 122 cases across the country...
LifestylePOLITICO

Flying isn’t back to normal. It’s worse.

TURBULENCE — Over the weekend, I flew with my two toddlers for the first time since last summer. On that Fourth of July weekend in 2020, in what turned out to still be the early days of the pandemic, there was no federal mask mandate in airports, though most airlines had their own mask requirements. Even though I flew on a holiday weekend, my flight last year turned out to be smooth and eerily pleasant.
AnimalsBarnstable Patriot

Community Counts: Back to Normal?

All my friends and family know I have a “thing” about bears. The animal speaks to my heart more than any other in the animal kingdom, and my home is adorned with literally hundreds of them – on my walls, on knick-knack shelves, even on some of my clothing. Food...
Constructioncrossroadstoday.com

Construction spending posts modest 0.2% gain in April

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending rose a modest 0.2% in April as strength in housing offset further weakness in nonresidential construction. The April increase followed a much stronger 1% gain in March which was revised up from an initial estimate of a slight 0.2% advance. The April increase pushed construction to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.52 trillion in April, 9.8% higher than a year ago, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.
Middle Eastgoodmenproject.com

The Current Situation Is That Israel Is Practically Back to the New Normal

Rafael Palomino, representative of the Spanish NGO Asamblea de Cooperación por la Paz. Rafael, welcome to 4 Elements. Let’s start by knowing the dimension of the new escalation of violence in the conflict between Palestine and Israel; explain to us why you want to be very precise in saying that it all started in Jerusalem.
BusinessLife Style Extra

UK retailers report more inflation pressure as economy reopens

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - British retailers have reported. the smallest price falls since the start of the COVID pandemic,. partly due to shoppers buying more clothes and shoes as. lockdowns eased, and they said price pressures were likely to. rise further over the rest of 2021. With the Bank...
EconomyForexTV.com

Pound Mixed After U.K. Factory PMI Data

At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, UK final Markit/CIPS factory PMI data has been released. The pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals after the data. While it changed little against the euro, it dropped against the rest of major rivals. The pound was trading at 155.44 against the yen,...
RetailForexTV.com

Hong Kong Retail Sales Growth Slows In April

Hong Kong’s retail sales grew at a softer pace in April, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday. The retail sales volume rose 10.9 percent year-on-year in April, after a 19.9 percent growth in March. The value of retail sales increased 12.1 percent annually in April, slower...
Lifestylehospitality-on.com

Opening of the first Radisson Collection hotel in Turkey

The Radisson Collection Hotel Bodrum is built on 400 metres of private beach, in a very quiet bay, close to the city. The direct view of the Aegean Sea is a strong argument for this newcomer to Turkey. This brand new hotel is located 12 kilometers west of Bodrum town and 46 kilometers from Milas-Bodrum International Airport.