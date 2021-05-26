Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tim Tebow has supporter in Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwULi_0aCCuPRs00

When the Jacksonville Jaguars officially signed quarterback-turned-tight end Tim Tebow earlier in May, it was certainly a point of contention. In fact, reports surfaced that some within the Jaguars’ organization were not happy about the move .

Rookie No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence can’t be included in that group. The stud young signal caller recently spoke on the signing of Tebow, giving it a full-throated endorsement.

“(Tebow) looks great,” the Jaguars quarterback said, via the Associated Press . “He’s just a guy that you want to be around. Character is awesome. Had a few conversations with him and I can already tell, and [he’s] just a hard worker. No one is going to work harder than him. Those are the kind of guys you want in your locker room and you want to be around every day. And then I’m excited to see what he can do on the field as well. We got in a few days and he looks great. He’s in awesome shape.”

The 33-year-old Tebow has not suited up in a regular-season NFL game since all the way back in 2012 when he was playing his natural quarterback position with the New York Jets. A former Heisman winner, Tebow’s only season as a full-time starter was with the Denver Broncos in 2001 — one year after they made him a first-round pick.

Will Tim Tebow make the Jacksonville Jaguars’ roster?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bEzFG_0aCCuPRs00
Aug 16, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tim Tebow (11) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

It must be noted amid all the uproar of Jacksonville signing Tebow that he got zero guaranteed cash and the veteran minimum of $920,000 on his one-year contract . Obviously, the former star quarterback remains a longshot to break camp with the Jaguars.

However, there’s an opportunity here. The Jaguars just selected former Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He joins an otherwise mediocre group of players at that position in Duval with Tyler Eifert remaining a free agent. In fact, James O’Shaughnessy is the only returning Jaguars tight end to have recorded a catch (28) a season ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bwjHR_0aCCuPRs00 Also Read:
Tim Tebow jersey sales explode day after NFL return

As for the drama surrounding Jacksonville signing Tim Tebow to play a completely new position after almost a decade since he last suited up, a lot of it surrounds Colin Kaepernick .

A Super Bowl quarterback during his days with the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016. Many believe he was blackballed after initiating the now-infamous national anthem protests that summer. Whether there’s correlation here remains to be seen.

What we do know is that when lesser players such as the high-profile Tim Tebow latch on with an NFL team when Kaepernick remains unemployed, it will lead to comparisons. That’s for sure.

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Luke Farrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Football#American Football#Quarterback#The Associated Press#Heisman#The Denver Broncos#The Indianapolis Colts#Packers#Lincoln Financial Field#New York Jets#Jaguars Tight End#Nfl Return
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Related
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Jaguars' HC Meyer: Decision On Tim Tebow Will Be Made After 'A Chat Sunday'

The Jacksonville Jaguars have spent the weekend getting a glimpse of the future. The three day rookie mini-camp brought in 18 guys total (including a couple who spent the entirety of last season on the practice squad) and allowed Head Coach Urban Meyer and staff the opportunity to see their drafted and signed players running the Jags playbook for the first time.
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Latest on Lawrence's health for rookie camp, contract

When the Jacksonville Jaguars begin rookie minicamp, the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will be present. The Clemson Insider has heard from a couple of sources that former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is in Jacksonville, Fla., and will participate in rookie minicamp. However, TCI was told he will be limited in what he can do.
NFLexpressnews.com

Ostler: If Kap can't play, why can Tebow?

Tim Tebow is going to take another shot at the NFL, this time as a tight end with the Jaguars , and that’s great news. It could be a nice bit of training-camp theater. Plus, it’s hard not to like Tebow’s on-going quest to find himself a niche in pro sports, a world he obviously loves.
NFLfloridasportsman.com

Tim Tebow playing for Jaguars

I hope Timmy makes pro bowl just to pissoff all the kaeperneck fans. Publicity stunt maybe? being in north florida, certainly get the attention of all the gator fans. at 33, switching to a new position, and having not played competitive football in about 8yrs I can't imagine anyone's planning on him being a meaningful contributor on the field.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Let Tim Tebow Pursue His Passion

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign former Heisman winner & NFL QB Tim Tebow to play tight end, and the sports world is not happy about it. Meanwhile, the New York Giants reportedly have Kelvin Benjamin trying out as a Tight End as well. Listen in as Jonas Knox explains why the criticism of Tebow and the Jaguars is overblown, and why Tebow should be allowed to chase his passions!
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: As close as it gets

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. KOAF – In 2011, the Indianapolis Colts were the worst team in the NFL with a 2-14 record. They won the "Suck for Luck" lottery and finished the next three seasons 11-5. The Jaguars' situation this year seems to mirror that of the Colts in 2011, yet you predict the Jaguars win five-eight games this year. I believe you were with the Colts at that time? Do you think that Colts team was in a better position to win more games than the current Jaguars roster?
NFLUSA Today

Jets RB Michael Carter thinks Zach Wilson was worthy of No. 1 pick

There was really no debate for the past year as to who should the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. It was Trevor Lawrence all the way, and the Jaguars confirmed it with their selection on April 29. But Jets fourth-round running back Michael Carter said his new...
NFLMile High Report

Broncos Stories

Does anyone have any cool Broncos stories? It’s been pretty slow as of late, and I thought it would be interesting to hear other people’s Broncos stories. I'll share a couple first. 1. The Tebow Years. I’ll start with this: I was born 10 minutes from the Patriots stadium in...
NFLFlorida Times-Union

Trevor Lawrence takes field for first Jaguars practice

Trevor Lawrence's first practice with the Jaguars is in the books. But no one other than players, coaches, and team personnel got a chance to see him on the field because Friday's first day of rookie minicamp was closed to the public and media. Saturday's practice will be opened to...
NFLdefector.com

Tim Tebow Is Just Urban Meyer’s Security Blanket

We’re coming up on the 10-year anniversary of Tebowmania: Broncos Edition, and to commemorate that momentous occasion, the Jacksonville Jaguars plan to sign the quarterback-turned-minor-leaguer as a tight end. Never mind that it’s been nine years since his last regular-season game action (seven years since his last preseason game snaps).
NFLTimes Daily

1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don’t touch him. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
NFLESPN

Saying he feels 'great about it,' rookie RB Travis Etienne aims to 'maximize my opportunity' at WR for Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Trevor Lawrence is getting a lighter workload, while Travis Etienne is getting as much as he can handle ... at another position. The Jacksonville Jaguars have had Etienne taking the majority of his reps at receiver during the first two days of the team's rookie minicamp to begin the process of turning the ACC's all-time leading rusher into a player who can line up anywhere -- in the backfield, wide or in the slot.
NFLNFL

Move The Sticks Podcast: Trevor Lawrence is a Jaguar (MTS 360)

Who is Trevor Lawrence? Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks take a deep look at the quarterback prospect in their annual 360 series. The two scouts look past the tape and talk to those closest around Lawrence. What was he like as a kid? How did he handle the national attention since a young age? What was he like at Clemson? First, Trevor Lawrence talks to the media after being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars (2:42). After that, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer explains why Lawrence deserved to be the first pick in the draft (5:37). Then, Jeremiah and Brooks focus on Lawrence's development before he got to college. The guys talk to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney about how Lawrence was during the recruiting process (7:50). Then, Lawrence's parents (14:27) join to talk about his journey as a national recruit and next, his brother (20:38) touches on his own career as an artist, while comparing it to Lawrence's abilities as a quarterback. After that, Brooks speaks with Matt Santini, as he discusses his unique role as the Mayor of Cartersville, Georgia and a sports announcer for Lawrence's high school football games (29:16). Following that, Elite 11 head coach Trent Dilfer joins as he recalls what he thought about Lawrence in high school and when he participated in the 2017 Elite 11 competition (40:31). Next, Ron Veal, Lawrence's private QB coach from middle school through high school, explains what Lawrence looked like as a quarterback when he was younger (44:50). Now, the pair switch their focus to Lawrence's days at Clemson as Swinney touches on who he would compare his quarterback to (54:07). After that, Lawrence's parents discuss his magical freshman season (58:30). Then, Dilfer gives his evaluation of Lawrence's traits (1:02:36). Next, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe gives his thoughts on Lawrence as a player and talks about coaching against him (1:07:20). Following that, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield recalls his experience coaching against Lawrence (1:11:33). Finally, Clemson running back Travis Etienne gives insight into what kind of teammate Lawrence is (1:15:47).
NFLDeadspin

Tim Tebow is REALLY competitive, y'all... So what?

Urban Meyer says Tim Tebow is “the most competitive maniac you’re ever going to talk to.”. First of all, Urban Meyer clearly hasn’t met my children, who are 8 and 6, and whose total of successfully completed lifetime board games without somebody needing to go to another room to cool down afterward can be counted on one hand. The Candy Land board in my house got torn in half in a fit of maniacal competitive rage.