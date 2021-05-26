Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Parachutist suspended from power lines rescued in California

By Ben Hooper
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3thBZD_0aCCuIW100

May 26 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a California road to rescue a parachutist who apparently missed his landing zone and became entangled in power lines.

The Riverside County Fire Department said crews were summoned about 11:10 a.m. Monday to an intersection in Lake Elsinore where a man's parachute was stuck on power lines, leaving him suspended about 30 feet off the ground.

A utility crew from Southern California Edison was summoned to the scene to shut off the power to the lines and help the man return to solid ground with a bucket truck.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, firefighters said.

The scene of the rescue was located nearby a local skydiving center, but it was not clear whether that was where the man's parachuting journey had begun.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
117K+
Followers
33K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Local
California Accidents
Riverside County, CA
Government
State
California State
Riverside County, CA
Accidents
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Elsinore, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Parachute#Accident#Parachutist#Crews#Firefighters#Skydiving#Man#Solid Ground#Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC News

One arrested in connection with wildfire raging in western Los Angeles

One man has been arrested in connection with a roaring brushfire that has vexed Southern California first responders all weekend, authorities said Monday. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas announced the arrest of a suspect in the Palisades Fire, but didn't reveal any other details such as his name or what specifically led to the apprehension.
Riverside, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Ambitious silkworm project unraveled but helped create Riverside

Lots of people with clever ideas have succeeded in the Inland Empire, but 150 years ago one group’s rather ambitious plan went nowhere. But it should be noted that this failed scheme had one rather positive bit of fallout — the creation of the city of Riverside. In the early...
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Ventura, CABakersfield Channel

Why and where Californians moved during the pandemic

Millions of Americans moved in the last year including here in California. We are taking an in-depth look at some of the changes. Data from the 2020 census showed population changes across the country. Texas tallied 4 million new residents. Florida saw another 2.7 million. Both will have more representatives in Congress and electoral college votes.
Bloomington, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Bloomington woman dies in Jurupa Valley crash with UPS truck

A Bloomington woman died following a Saturday evening, May 15, collision with a UPS truck in Jurupa Valley, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. At about 6:37 p.m., the driver of a UPS truck was turning left onto Armstrong Road from Gail Drive when the truck was struck by a Toyota Corolla headed south on Armstrong Road at a high rate of speed, the Sheriff’s Department said. Responding deputies and Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire crews located the driver of the Corolla with severe injuries and she was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
ArtsLaist.com

Morning Brief: The Palisades Fire, Tax Day, And The Art Of Kobe

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make. LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent. Good morning, L.A. It’s May 17. Wildfire season in California is quickly turning into a year-round...
Indio, CAmynewsla.com

Flames Damage Indio Home

Flames damaged a home in Indio Saturday evening, displacing two people. The fire was reported at 6:10 p.m. in a 3,000-square-foot home in the 78800 block of Sunrise Mountain View, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The flames were out by 7:07 p.m., fire officials said. A firefighter was...
California StateTribTown.com

California won’t lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless focus...
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Climate change impact increasingly felt in California

More wildfires. Hotter days. Drought. Sea-level rise. Those conditions are an increasing reality in California, which is steadily becoming an altered state. But if the grimmest predictions of experts about our state and climate change become true, the conditions will become far worse. “Average summer temperatures in California have risen...
Menifee, CAValley News

Fire damages Menifee home

A fire damaged a home in Menifee, Saturday, May 15. Firefighters dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to the 24800 block of Sunset Vista Avenue had the blaze contained at 8:20 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department reported. Firefighters said they would be at the scene for approximately two hours for overhaul. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.