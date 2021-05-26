Alton Fire Department Battles Heavy Garage Blaze Behind Home On Main Street
ALTON - The Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department continued a busy morning Wednesday around 11:45 a.m. with a fire call in the 200 block of Main Street in Alton. When the Alton Fire Department arrived, it discovered a garage fully engulfed in flames. The fire department quickly extinguished the blaze but it was destroyed. The garage on the property was within about 100 feet of a vacant home, but it was saved by the firefighters from any damage.