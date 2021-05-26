Alton Fire Department Battles Heavy Garage Blaze Behind Home On Main Street

ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded to a back porch on fire Thursday evening around 6:30 p.m at the corner of Mayfield Avenue and Dorothy Avenue in Alton. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the back porch was on fire and it had spread to the house. Firefighters were able to knock the fire down in quick fashion and were able to stop it from spreading to the rest of the house. East Alton Fire Department was called for mutual aid to assist Alton while they battled the fire. No Continue Reading