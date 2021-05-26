CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Roe: Senior Megan Roe is planning on taking road trip(s) across the entire United States until she completes all 50 states, while taking classes at JCCC.

By Anna Mitchell
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleMarking her fifth summer of working for YouthFront Camp West, then-junior Megan Roe helped her group of young kids win belly flop contests and clean their cabins. The job left her out of town for weeks during the summer, missing out on the high school summer experience, but it was worth it for the money she earned.

