Sackboy: A Big Adventure Gets Free Returnal DLC Costume

If you’re in your late 20’s to early 30’s, you might remember that one DreamWorks movie called Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron. One of the various passable, albeit forgettable traditionally animated movies the studio would release before shifting to CGI with their seminal juggernaut Shrek. I used to think Spirit was a one-and-done kind of movie, but I guess I was wrong. It seems that an animated series loosely based on the movie, called Spirit Riding Free, and has been so successful to the point of spanning a dozen seasons and a few special episodes. The series is now getting its own feature-length movie, Spirit Untamed, as well as a video game, Spirit: Lucky’s Big Adventure.