Sackboy: A Big Adventure Gets Free Returnal DLC Costume

By Salal Awan
twistedvoxel.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSackboy: A Big Adventure has received a free costume from Returnal featuring Selene. Here’s how you can download it on your console. Returnal has released at the end of last month and it ended up being a critically acclaimed release, although the game fared some criticism over its save feature at launch. PlayStation is now offering a free costume featuring Selene for Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Here’s how you can lay your claim on it.

twistedvoxel.com
