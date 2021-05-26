Tickets on sale for Texas Shakespeare Festival at Kilgore College

KILGORE — Tickets are available to purchase online for the 36th season of the Texas Shakespeare Festival at Kilgore College. The festival will run from July 1 to Aug. 1 at Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore campus. With the relaxation of COVID-19 protocols in accordance with Gov. Abbott’s recent declaration, capacity for the productions will be 100%, allowing for more patrons to attend the summer productions, according to a news release. Face coverings are optional, although patrons are encouraged to wear a face covering if they feel it is necessary. Click here for more information.