Colorado to launch $1M lottery as COVID-19 vaccine initiative in June

(Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images)

By Hanna Park

(DENVER) Colorado residents who received a coronavirus vaccine are eligible to win $1 million during five lottery drawings from June to July, Gov. Jared Polis (D) announced.

Every Wednesday starting from June, the Colorado Comeback Cash will randomly draw the name of a vaccinated adult over the age of 18 to win the cash prize for five weeks. The winners will be announced on the Friday after the drawings.

All Coloradans who have received at least one dose and are included in the state’s system by midnight the Tuesday before the drawings will automatically be included in the pool.

Participants need to be vaccinated by next Tuesday to qualify for the first drawing. The last day to be eligible for the final lottery is June 30.

Officials recommend getting vaccinated “as far in advance of the drawing as possible” because it can take a few days to enter the system.

Colorado is the latest state among Ohio, Maryland, New York and Oregon to offer lotteries to encourage residents to receive shots, as vaccination numbers have dropped over the last weeks across the U.S.

“We have seen this kind of drawing work in states like Ohio where they saw a surge in interest from launching their drawing, and we expect that we’ll see the same thing here,” Polis said during a press conference.

Ohio had seen a 28% increase in vaccinations among those 16 and older. From May 14 to 19, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) reported that the state saw a 55% increase among those aged 20 to 49.

