Investigation continues into Tuesday night shooting on W. Fourth St.: WBP

By NCPA Staff
northcentralpa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliamsport, Pa. -- On May 25, 2021 at 10:17 p.m., Williamsport Bureau of Police units were emergency dispatched to the area of W. 4th St. and Campbell St. for the report of shots fired. According to a WBP news release, officers learned from persons on scene that numerous shots were...

