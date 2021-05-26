Elizabeth Schauer Named to Hamline University College of Liberal Arts Dean’s List for Spring 2021

Elizabeth Schauer, of Racine, WI (53402), was named to the Hamline University College of Liberal Arts Dean’s List in Spring 2021.

Schauer was among the 640 students named to the Dean’s List this semester.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 16 credit hours. In the Spring 2021 term, students were required to have completed a minimum of 12 credits graded on the standard letter-grade scale for the term.

About Hamline University

Founded in 1854, Hamline was the first university in Minnesota and among the first coeducational institutions in the nation. Today, Hamline University provides a world-class education for undergraduate and graduate students. Our faculty, staff, and students cultivate an ethic of civic responsibility, social justice, and inclusive leadership.