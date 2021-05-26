Expanded range of Airbus A220 means opening new cities

Airbus gave the very first A220-100 prototype a new role as a full-size cabin display, for the A220 series. Airbus customers will use it to test cabin features. What manufacturers do with prototypes once they’ve finished flying them, can vary. Sometimes they give them to a museum – or put them in their own, if they have one. They can turn them into research vehicles, to test issues with the current model or test future versions. Or they can simply sell them to an airline, that will put them in service. Or, at different times, a former prototype can do a combination of the above.