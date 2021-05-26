Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Garbage Pail Kids’ Animated Series Coming to HBO Max

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
ScreenCrush
ScreenCrush
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every child of the 1980s remembers Garbage Pail Kids, the gross, hilarious trading cards that became as ubiquitous on school playgrounds as freeze tag and conversations about whether square or round cafeteria pizza was the superior lunch food. (By the way: Square, obviously.) The collectible cards and their colorful (and slightly horrifying) characters have made a comeback in recent years, with new annual series of cards from Topps. The next step for the kids of the garbage pail: An animated TV series on HBO Max.

screencrush.com
ScreenCrush

ScreenCrush

391
Followers
1K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Mcbride
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Tv#Animated Series#Animated Tv#Features Kids#Coming To Tv#Rough House Pictures#Mcbride Green#Love#The Hollywood Reporter#Lunch#Cards#School Playgrounds#Freeze Tag#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Pizza
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Topps
Related
TV & Videosalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jesse Plemons to star in HBO Max series 'Love and Death'

Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): Emmy-nominated actor Jesse Plemons has been cast opposite 'WandaVision' star Elizabeth Olsen in the HBO Max original limited series 'Love and Death'. As per Variety, the forthcoming series, produced by Lionsgate, is inspired by the book 'Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and...
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Animated Superman Series Featuring Jack Quaid Is Coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network

HBO Max and Cartoon Network recently announced a two-season series order for a new Superman show titled My Adventures With Superman. The all-new family-friendly animated series will see actor Jack Quaid and Alice Lee voicing America’s most recognisable super-sweethearts, Clark Kent and Lois Lane. According to Variety, the new series will follow the Man of Steel as well as his best friend Jimmy Olsen, the dogged Daily Planet reporter, in their 20s as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative news team. Superman Reboot Confirmed! DC and Warner Bros Hire Ta-Nehisi Coates To Write The Script.
TV SeriesPosted by
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

New Superman Animated Series In The Works At HBO Max

HBO Max and Cartoon Network are teaming up for a brand new animated series starring Superman and Lois Lane. Two seasons of My Adventures with Superman are in the works, produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on the iconic DC characters. The voice of Superman will be provided by Jack Quaid (The Boys), while Lois Lane will be voiced by Alice Lee (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist).
TV SeriesGizmodo

A New Garbage Pail Kids TV Show Is Coming From the Team Behind Halloween

The Garbage Pail Kids are back and they’ll soon be bringing exploding heads, dripping mucous, other violent, disgusting things to HBO Max. Danny McBride and David Gordon Green, who made the most recent iteration of Halloween, are developing a new animated series based on the popular, gross-out Topps trading cards, which were infamously turned into a live-action movie so terrible it’s now a cult classic.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER: HBO Max & Cartoon Network Order New Batman Animated TV Series

Batman: Caped Crusader TV Series Coming to HBO Max. Batman is getting a new animated TV series on HBO Max entitled Batman: Caped Crusader. The new Batman animated TV show will utilize state-of-the-art animation techniques and technologies to bring Batman and his universe to life. Batman: Caped Crusader will be executive produced by Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves. Timm co-created and produced the Emmy Award-winning Batman: The Animated Series.
TV & Videossolzyatthemovies.com

HBO Max: Coming and Leaving in June

HBO Max announced the list of films, series, and specials that are coming and leaving the streaming service during June 2021. From just outside of the 181st street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community, comes the cinematic event “In The Heights,” debuting in theaters and on HBO Max June 11. The Warner Bros. Pictures film fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling that captures a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience. New Line Cinema’s “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” premieres in theaters and on HBO Max June 4, revealing a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson. Both films will be available to stream in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supported devices.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, HBO Max And Hulu This Weekend

The weekend always brings a huge number of fresh additions to the libraries of the major streaming services, but this weekend in particular stands out as one of the most stacked in recent memory, with a ton of exciting new and original content making its way to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and Hulu between now and Sunday.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Everything Coming To HBO Max In June: Conjuring, In The Heights, More

HBO Max will add a plethora of new titles and returning favorites to their streaming service next month, highlighted by the day and date theatrical debuts of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on June 4th and Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights on June 11th. Also, the Harry Potter franchise returns with parts 1-7 returning to the service after going away for a while. You can see the full list of what is coming down below.
TV Seriesjupiterwarcry.com

“Friends: The Reunion” coming to HBO Max

Everyone’s favorite cast is finally reuniting. The early 90’s and 2000’s sitcom “Friends” will reunite on a HBO Max special episode on May 27. As many fans know, the cast announced a reunion in 2020, but because of COVID-19, their plans to film had to be delayed. On April 9,...
TV & VideosNo Film School

'Evil Dead 4' Is Coming to HBO Max

A whole new reason not to read aloud from ancient books... I think one of the most inspirational stories in all of filmmaking is the one of Sam Raimi. He made a little horror movie in a cabin with his friends and translated that into a movie series that catapulted him to the forefront of campy horror.
TV SeriesComicBook

Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Adds Jason Schwartzman, Eric Andre, and Eric Roberts to Cast

HBO comedy hit The Righteous Gemstones is getting some major new players for its second season. On Thursday, it was announced (via Variety) that Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, and Eric Andre are all joining the series' cast in recurring roles, for what is currently lining up to be a nine-episode second season. Production on the new batch of episodes is reportedly currently underway.
TV Series411mania.com

Director Hired For HBO Max Green Lantern Series

The Direct reports that Warner Bros. has hired Superman & Lois director Lee Toland Krieger to helm the upcoming Green Lantern series on HBO Max. As previously reported, the series will include multiple Green Lanterns, with Finn Wittrock playing Guy Gardner while Jeremy Irvine plays Alan Scott. There will also be a new female hero named Bree Jarta, but that role has yet to be cast. Scott’s storyline will take place in the 1940s while Garnder and Jarta’s happen in the 1980s. Meanwhile, it’s rumored that Sinestro will make an appearance in the show.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Jeremy Irvine to Join DC's GREEN LANTERN HBO Max Series

) is in negotiations to join HBO Max’s upcoming DC series Green Lantern. He will take on the role of Alan Scott, a.k.a. Green Lantern, in the show. He will star alongside Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story), who is set to take on the role of Guy Gardner. This series...
TV SeriesGamespot

DC Casts Gay Green Lantern Alan Scott For HBO Max Series

Superman is Clark Kent and Batman is Bruce Wayne, but since the very beginning Green Lantern has been a title, and the Lanterns are legion. DC has now cast a second Lantern for its upcoming HBO Max series: the original Green Lantern, Alan Scott. Actor Jeremy Irvine announced on Instagram...
MinoritiesNew Haven Register

King Princess, Soccer Mommy to Appear in HBO Max Pride Concert Series

HBO Max has announced their Shine On spotlight page for Pride Month 2021, which includes an exclusive concert series on the streaming service. Produced by HBO Max’s Human by Orientation, the concert series will feature musical performances by King Princess, Vincint, Raveena, Soccer Mommy, and MUNA, along with comedy specials from Meg Stalter, Ashley Ray, and more.
TV Seriesnerdist.com

THE STAIRCASE Dramatic Series Adaptation Coming to HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered a series adaptation of The Staircase by way of Annapurna Television. The 2004 docuseries, currently available on Netflix, follows the infamous murder trial of Michael Peterson. Interestingly, the documentary felt rather one-sided and focuses on his extended family and defense attorneys throughout the process. This new dramatic limited series promises a grade-A cast. Colin Firth stars the aforementioned Michael Peterson, with Toni Collette as the late Kathleen Peterson. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner joins the cast as the Petersons’ adopted daughter Margaret Ratliff.