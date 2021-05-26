Coinbase leads $6M funding for Indonesian crypto exchange
Pintu, an Indonesia-based cryptocurrency exchange focusing on first-time crypto users, has raised $6 million to support its mission to drive industry adoption. The company announced Tuesday that it has completed a Series A funding round led by major global crypto investors including Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and Intudo Ventures, tech news agency Tech in Asia reports. Other inventors like Alameda Ventures, Blockchain Ventures, and Castle Island Ventures also participated in the round.cointelegraph.com