Survey Cites Federal COVID Aid As Main Cause For Worker Shortage
(KNSI) – St. Cloud area business owners cited expanded unemployment benefits as the most significant detriment to finding workers in a recent survey. The survey was commissioned by the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation (GSDC). It included a 16-question survey emailed to more than 1,400 businesses of the GSDC and Chambers of Commerce in St. Cloud, Cold Spring, Sartell, St. Joseph, Sauk Rapids, and Waite Park. The GSDC got 215 responses between May 6-18.knsiradio.com