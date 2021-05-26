Cancel
Survey Cites Federal COVID Aid As Main Cause For Worker Shortage

By Jake Judd
knsiradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – St. Cloud area business owners cited expanded unemployment benefits as the most significant detriment to finding workers in a recent survey. The survey was commissioned by the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation (GSDC). It included a 16-question survey emailed to more than 1,400 businesses of the GSDC and Chambers of Commerce in St. Cloud, Cold Spring, Sartell, St. Joseph, Sauk Rapids, and Waite Park. The GSDC got 215 responses between May 6-18.

knsiradio.com
Annandale, MNSt. Cloud Times

In business: Annandale company has new president

Rich Benninghoff will take over as president of Malco Products following the retirement of Mardon Quandt. Benninghoff previously worked as an executive for DeZURIK and has more than 20 years of applicable experience, according to a press release from Malco Products. Malco Products is based in Annandale and manufactures professional...
Minnesota Stateknsiradio.com

Minnesota Reports No New COVID-19 Deaths, Fewer Than 600 Cases Monday

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in the state on Monday. There are 589 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 58 in the five-county St. Cloud area: six in Benton County, 21 in Sherburne County, 18 in Stearns County and 13 in Wright County. Morrison County did not report any new cases Monday.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

Nonprofit Holding Virtual Event on Advance Care Planning

ST. CLOUD -- A nonprofit organization is holding a virtual event later this week about the importance of advance care planning. Light the Legacy has been around since 2009 and are dedicated in helping educate the community on the importance of improving end-of-life care. The Lights, Learn Action: Top Ten...
Saint Cloud, MNknsiradio.com

Raising Cane’s Coming to St. Cloud This Fall

(KNSI) – It’s official. A Raising Cane’s is set to open in St. Cloud in October 2021. The restaurant will be at 2635 West Division Street in the old Ciatti’s Ristorante location. Ciatti’s closed in January of 2018, and the building was torn down in July of 2020. Hiring is...
Saint Cloud, MNSt. Cloud Times

How long before you can get Raising Cane's in St. Cloud?

ST. CLOUD — Raising Cane's announced Monday it will open its St. Cloud location in October. The restaurant, known for its chicken fingers, plans to begin hiring more than 90 workers for the new location, according to a Monday news release. The positions range from hourly crew spots to management-level options.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

Raising Cane’s to Open In St. Cloud By October

ST. CLOUD -- Raising Cane's is set to open in St. Cloud this fall. The fast food chain plans to open in October along Division Street in the old Ciatti’s location. The Italian restaurant closed in January of 2018, and was demolished last year. Raising Cane's Spokesperson Jessica Mohanna says...
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

Masks Still Required At CentraCare Despite State Mask Mandate End

ST. CLOUD -- Despite the end of the statewide mask mandate, CentraCare says they will continue to require masks. In a statement Friday, CentraCare says masks are still require for all employees, patients and visitors within CentraCare and Carris Health facilities. The healthcare organization says they are still awaiting for...
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
103.7 THE LOON

COVID-19 Cases Drop Again at St. Cloud Hospital [PODCAST]

CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON this week for an update on Covid-19 locally. He says he is pleased to say that they have dropped again with the amount of positive Covid-19 cases at St. Cloud Hospital and within CentraCare. The number as of Wednesday this week is 42 patients with 8 of those in the ICU/critical care unit. He says there have been waves of positive cases but the last 2 weeks they have seen a decrease in cases. He says the vaccine and warmer weather are contributing factors in the reduction of cases. Listen to our conversation below.
Saint Cloud, MNknsiradio.com

CentraCare to Continue to Require Masks

(KNSI) – CentraCare Health will continue to require masks even though the statewide mask mandate has ended. The medical facility says COVID-19 is not yet eradicated, and people who are not vaccinated are still at risk. A press release from the St. Cloud based medical provider states all employees, patients,...
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

St. Cloud Considering a New Stop Sign on Killian Boulevard [PODCAST]

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON today for a radio town hall meeting. Kleis says concerned citizens living in the southeast side of St. Cloud have requested a stop sign on Killian Boulevard SE near Clemens Gardens to slow down traffic. Kleis says the city is looking into this concern as they do with any concern coming from the community. We had a listener requesting the posting of the 30 mile per hour speed limit sign on that stretch of road during today's program. Kleis says any unmarked speed limit in town is 30 miles per hour and there is no need to post. Kleis says he has also received residents in the Killian neighborhood not wanting a stop sign installed. Kleis says this issue will be addressed by the city council. Listen to today's town hall meeting.