Far Cry 6 Official Gameplay Reveal Set For May 28

Ubisoft has revealed the first gameplay footage for upcoming 'guerrilla fantasy' Far Cry 6, as well as confirming that the game will release this October. You'll be playing as Dani Rojas—who you'll get to pick as male or female at the start—a former Yara soldier who at first has no interest in taking part in the revolution, and would just rather escape their country until they witness first hand the brutality of leader Anton Castillo. Soon enough, you'll be leading a group of guerrilla fighters and starting a revolution against the leader, meeting up with other characters that include fellow fighters, black market dealers and mentor and inventor Juan Cortez.