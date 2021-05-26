Far Cry 6 Official Gameplay Reveal Set For May 28
Ubisoft is going to officially reveal the gameplay for Far Cry 6 on May 28. The publisher has shared this information in a press release. Far Cry 6 is an open-world first-person shooter that immerses players in the midst of a modern-day guerrilla revolution set in Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time under President Antón Castillo's oppressive rule (Giancarlo Esposito). Players will take on the role of Dani Rojas, a local military dropout turned guerrilla fighter in their quest to overthrow the tyrant and unite the country, as he vows to restore his country to its former glory while grooming his son Diego (Anthony Gonzalez) to follow in his footsteps.