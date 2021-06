A league that allows the top football teams of each European league to face each other has come to an end. The first idea that comes to a footballer’s mind is the UEFA Champions League, but in this case, we are not talking about UEFA’s league, nor a FIFA-led league; but Real Madrid’s president Florentino Perez’ new European Super League. The European Super League’s brief 48-hour life has come to an urgent stop this week after all of the drama and fan reactions it has caused.