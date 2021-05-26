Cancel
Colleges

Howard University Names Its Fine Arts College For Chadwick Boseman

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday, Howard University announced that it has named its newly reestablished College of Fine Arts after one of its most famous alumni: the late actor Chadwick Boseman. News of the school's naming broke in The Washington Post. Earlier this month, Howard named actor and alumnus Phylicia Rashad as the...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
