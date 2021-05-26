Straight From My Journal: A Section Hiker’s Mind Reset After Going Home for Two Weeks

I understand the pain you feel. I understand the longing for a skinnier leg, a more angled face, a taller body. I understand the hardship of looking different from what commercial TV shows portray as beautiful. Yes, beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, and everybody is beautiful, etc. (as all the cliches say). But that is hard to believe when you cannot stand looking at yourself in a shop window or a bathroom mirror, when you are tied to the scale just waiting for kilograms to decrease or increase. It’s hard to believe you are beautiful when all the stores “every girl” goes to do not sell clothing in your size. It’s even harder to believe you are beautiful when your family might encourage you to “lose a few pounds” or to “just eat more”.