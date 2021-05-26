Netflix's 'High on the Hog' reveals how Black cooking is the bedrock of American food
The macaroni pie is ready, so steamy and golden you want to reach through the television screen to scoop up a big helping. Historian Leni Sorensen hovers over a kitchen hearth at Monticello, the Virginia plantation built by Thomas Jefferson. She uses a pot hook to remove the cast-iron lid and reveal the casserole dish inside the baking vessel. "Oh, it's sizzling," she says, the sound audible in the background like distant applause.www.gazettextra.com