Netflix's 'High on the Hog' reveals how Black cooking is the bedrock of American food

Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

The macaroni pie is ready, so steamy and golden you want to reach through the television screen to scoop up a big helping. Historian Leni Sorensen hovers over a kitchen hearth at Monticello, the Virginia plantation built by Thomas Jefferson. She uses a pot hook to remove the cast-iron lid and reveal the casserole dish inside the baking vessel. "Oh, it's sizzling," she says, the sound audible in the background like distant applause.

Related
Books & Literaturewuwm.com

Book 'High On The Hog' Inspires Netflix Docuseries

Ten years ago, Jessica Harris wrote a book called "High On The Hog." It chronicled the history of African American cuisine, and it inspired a food writer named Stephen Satterfield. STEPHEN SATTERFIELD: When I talk about Dr. J., I use words like iconic, brilliant, someone whose literary life and canon...
MinoritiesPosted by
TravelNoire

Netflix’s High On The Hog Highlights Benin’s Impact On America And The Diaspora

When many Black Americans begin the conversation of the ancestors being taken from Africa, and over to the Americas, Ghana is often at the forefront. But, Benin is not to be forgotten. Netflix’s new docuseries, ‘High On The Hog,‘ starts off in the country, to highlight its impact on Black food traditions— past and present— while also connecting viewers to a very important piece of many Americans’ history.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Here's What 'High On The Hog' Really Means

Netflix plans to make history with its new show, "High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America." This four-episode documentary, based on the 2011 book by Jessica B. Harris, takes a deep look into the Black culinary experience in North America while tracing food legacies across the Americas and Africa (via New York Times). The show guarantees to showcase the profound impact that the African culinary legacy has bestowed on the modern food landscape in the United States, while taking its name from an old colloquialism that denotes the best cuts of meat of pork and has now come to mean "wealthy."
MinoritiesPosted by
Mashed

Why There's Never Been A Show Like High On The Hog Before

So much of American history has been obscured by the nation's unwillingness to recognize what Black people have added to it (via Vox). And the contributions that Black people have made to American cuisine have been a recurring cultural blindspot. A new four-part Netflix documentary, called "High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America," aims to correct that. The show highlights how "foodways emerging from Southern culture, shaped by centuries of agricultural and culinary labor by African people and their descendants" are American cuisine, as a New York Times essay by Osayi Endolyn explains. The show will be available for streaming on May 26.
TV ShowsBismarck Tribune

Game Show Mania (‘Pyramid’ Returns, ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’), ‘Chicago,’ ‘SEAL Team’ and ‘S.W.A.T.’ Finales, Netflix Goes ‘High on the Hog’

As many network shows sign off, including NBC’s Chicago trilogy, summer game shows arrive, including the return of The $100,000 Pyramid and Fox’s new Crime Scene Kitchen. Netflix tempts the taste buds with a culinary history of African-American food traditions. The Property Brothers are back on HGTV. The $100,000 Pyramid.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

How High on the Hog and Other Food TV Expanded More Than Just My Palate

There's a moment in the new Netflix docuseries High on the Hog that absolutely left me speechless. It comes toward the end of the show's first hour, as host and food writer Stephen Satterfield ends his trek through the West African country of Benin. His travel companion, author and historian Dr. Jessica B. Harris (whose 2011 book of the same name inspired the four-part series), has taken him to the former slave port of Ouidah. As the two stand atop a mass grave where those who perished before their captors could strap them into the hull of a ship destined for the "New World" were buried, we watch as the enormity of this moment sinks in for Satterfield. He thanks his ancestors for their resistance and their survival in the face of such atrocity and lets them know that, through him, they've finally returned home.
Food & DrinksEsquire

'High on the Hog' Will Change the Way You Look at Food in America

On the streets of the West African country of Benin, Stephen Satterfield meanders slowly. The food writer and Esquire contributor turned documentary host isn’t cautious, so much as he’s reverent, going so far as to walk just a step behind Dr. Jessica B. Harris, whose book High on the Hog, serves as inspiration for Netflix’s new powerful docuseries, High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America. She, for this first chapter of this four-part series, is just one of his many guides.
TV & VideosDerrick

Meeting Netflix’s ‘High on the Hog’ host Stephen Satterfield

ATLANTA — Atlanta native Stephen Satterfield had never hosted a TV show or really even imagined he’d ever do so. So when the producers of Netflix’s new docuseries “High on the Hog” contacted Satterfield, he thought they were merely seeking his expertise as a sommelier, culinary anthropologist and activist. “I was producing things behind the scenes,” he said. “Podcasting, and working as editor and publisher.”
RecipesMidland Reporter-Telegram

Toni Tipton-Martin, groundbreaking author and editor, wins Julia Child Award

Julia Child's recipes are rightly famous, so it seems fitting that an award in her honor is helping another prominent woman combine the elements of her own life's pantry. Toni Tipton-Martin, the cookbook author, culinary historian, and editor in chief of Cook's Country magazine, was selected by the jury from the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts to receive its seventh annual award. And Tipton-Martin has big plans.
