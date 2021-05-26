Cancel
What Oubre's role could look like if he returns to Warriors

NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conversation surrounding Kelly Oubre's role with the Warriors has changed drastically over the last nine months. When the Warriors initially acquired him from the Oklahoma City Thunder, it was viewed as a great reactionary move to losing Klay Thompson for another year. As the season kicked off, and Oubre's production was less than ideal, there were questions if he'd make it past the trade deadline. By February, he was one of the Warriors' most reliable scorers. Then, his season ended in April when he aggravated a formerly sprained wrist.

