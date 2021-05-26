Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tarrant County, TX

Boys & Girls Club to use mobile clubhouses to reach more Tarrant County kids

Posted by 
Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1puB50_0aCCsNrE00
Los Angeles area Boys & Girls Club members at a private screening of 'Black Panther' in February 2018.(Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMAX)

By Madelyn Edwards

(TARRANT COUNTY, Texas) Not all Tarrant County kids have access to the programs offered by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County, so the organization is going mobile, Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports

Buses designed to be mobile clubhouses will be deployed across the county this summer to offer fun learning activities to kids, especially those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization’s staffers will also feed the children during the visits. 

The mobile clubhouses aim to help kids recover from the effects of the pandemic, particularly in rebuilding social skills that were lost in isolation from others. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County CEO Daphne Barlow Stigliano said this program may be needed well after the pandemic has ended. 

“It’s going to take a long time for kids to rebound and recover from those academic gaps that have been created,” Stigliano said.

The Tarrant County Boys & Girls Club has experience in mobile services since it started bringing some programming to kids earlier in the pandemic. Staffers brought food to kids, talked with them about school, provided arts and crafts programs and, if space was available, engaged kids in fitness and sports. 

The mobile clubhouses will build upon what the organization was already doing and add programming like coding, robotics, and playing and recording songs using mobile music studios. 

Tarrant County Today

Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth, TX
1K+
Followers
363
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Fort Worth and all of Tarrant County, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tarrant County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
City
Star, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Area Boys#Black Kids#Summer School#Rich Kids#School Buses#Black Panther#Rich Polk Getty#Fort Worth Star Telegram#Mobile Clubhouses#Engaged Kids#Fun#Robotics#Mobile Services#Black Panther#Mobile Music Studios#Social Skills#Programming#Imax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Kids
News Break
Politics
News Break
Relationships
Related
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth employees are going door-to-door to provide COVID-19 vaccine information

(Macau Photo Agency/Unsplash) (FORT WORTH, Texas) The city of Fort Worth is sending workers to visit homes and deliver information about COVID-19 vaccines, WFAA reports. This service is available because of federal funds. The flyers being handed out — which come in both English and Spanish — are designed to dispel myths about the vaccines and let people know about how easy it is to register for the shots.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth Animal Shelter faces overcrowding problem; needs community to adopt, foster pets

(FORT WORTH, Texas) The Fort Worth Animal Shelter reported a severe overcrowding problem on Wednesday and asked for the community’s help, Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. The shelter is asking for adoptions of medium and large dogs plus cats in order to make space. The shelter accepted about 2,800 animals in April and May, which is a time of the year that pets are left behind more often because of the school year ending and people relocating, according to the shelter.
Tarrant County, TXfwtx.com

Presbyterian Night Shelter Celebrates Recent Renovations and Expansion

Following a year-long fundraising campaign and 18 months of much-needed renovations, the largest provider of homeless services in Tarrant County is hosting a celebration for the renovation of one facility and opening of another. Presbyterian Night Shelter, which has focused its efforts on eliminating homelessness across Fort Worth and Tarrant...
Tarrant County, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Tarrant County reports 2 COVID deaths, 147 new cases

Tarrant County reported two COVID-19 deaths and 147 new cases on Sunday. The latest pandemic-related deaths include a man from Fort Worth in his 80s and a man from Arlington in his 70s. Both had underlying health conditions, according to officials. Tarrant County has confirmed 259,360 COVID-19 cases, including 3,469...
Dallas County, TXDallas News

Dallas County reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, including 1 person who was fully vaccinated

Dallas County reported six more COVID-19 deaths and 110 new coronavirus cases Saturday. The latest victims were a Garland man in his 60s who had been hospitalized, a Dallas man in his 70s who had been hospitalized, a Grand Prairie woman in her 70s who died at home, a woman in her 80s lived at a long-term care facility in Irving, a Carrollton woman in her 90s who died at home and a woman in her 90s who lived in a long-term care facility in Mesquite. All but two of the victims had underlying health conditions.
Dallas County, TXPosted by
WFAA

COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 143 hospitalizations

DALLAS — Dallas County health officials reported 143 hospitalizations Wednesday, down from 162 the previous day. Health officials also announced 91 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county total to 259,286 since tracking began in March 2020. Of these new cases, 16 are considered probable, because they came from antigen...