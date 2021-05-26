Boys & Girls Club to use mobile clubhouses to reach more Tarrant County kids

Los Angeles area Boys & Girls Club members at a private screening of 'Black Panther' in February 2018. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMAX)

By Madelyn Edwards

(TARRANT COUNTY, Texas) Not all Tarrant County kids have access to the programs offered by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County, so the organization is going mobile, Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports .

Buses designed to be mobile clubhouses will be deployed across the county this summer to offer fun learning activities to kids, especially those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization’s staffers will also feed the children during the visits.

The mobile clubhouses aim to help kids recover from the effects of the pandemic, particularly in rebuilding social skills that were lost in isolation from others. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County CEO Daphne Barlow Stigliano said this program may be needed well after the pandemic has ended.

“It’s going to take a long time for kids to rebound and recover from those academic gaps that have been created ,” Stigliano said.

The Tarrant County Boys & Girls Club has experience in mobile services since it started bringing some programming to kids earlier in the pandemic. Staffers brought food to kids, talked with them about school, provided arts and crafts programs and, if space was available, engaged kids in fitness and sports.

The mobile clubhouses will build upon what the organization was already doing and add programming like coding, robotics, and playing and recording songs using mobile music studios.