Stanley Walker

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 28-3 will be hosting its Armed Forces Poker Run on Saturday, May 15. The event will kick off with registration at 9 a.m. at the Old Homestead in Level Plains. The first bike will be out at 10 a.m. and go to stops in Opp, Elba and Ozark. The poker run will end at the Craft Bar and Grill in Enterprise. In addition to participating in the poker run for a chance at some cash, there will be other opportunities to win door prizes or a raffle for a $1,000 gift certificate from Kaufman’s Firearms in Daleville. You need not be a motorcycle rider to participate in the poker run as “cages” or automobiles are authorized to also complete the poker run circuit.