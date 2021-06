This intelligence wasn’t broadly available to us ten years ago. Cloud technology uncovered it, Covid-19 accelerated it, and today, right now, businesses need to tap it to become competitive. The challenge is that these data sets are growing too quickly, and businesses are challenged with the task of capturing, managing, understanding, and finally acting on it without having an assist – and that’s where emerging technology comes in. Automation and autonomous technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT) can help supply chains harness the abundance of data to gain predictive insights into their business to increase their value and efficiencies. Leveraging different models of thinking, representing key metrics using data aggregation, exposing real anomalies, and recommending a course of action based on operating models will make businesses smarter.