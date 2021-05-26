Multi-sport athlete from class of 2023, Ethan Davis, picking up steam with football recruitment
Ethan Davis didn’t even play football his sophomore season of high school, and yet his recruitment on the gridiron continues to expand. Doubling as a star basketball player for Collins Hill High School down in Suwanee, GA, Davis skipped the spring football season this past year as he excelled on the hardwood instead. Basketball scholarships from the likes of Ole Miss, Georgia, and Georgia Tech have already made it his way with the Rebels actively recruiting him the hardest to play hoops at the next level. Davis has spent the majority of his life playing basketball.kentuckysportsradio.com