OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - This week, Canadians from coast to coast to coast are marking Canadian Environment Week, culminating in virtual events on June 5, World Environment Day. It is our opportunity to appreciate our abundant natural environment and to reflect on the positive actions we can take to leave a cleaner, healthier planet for generations to come. Protecting our natural environment and taking action to fight climate change will bolster our economic recovery from COVID-19 and create good quality middle class jobs for Canadians in industries like energy efficiency, clean technology, and STEM.