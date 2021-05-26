Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Watch: Quarterbacks, Running Backs Work at Day 2 of Steelers OTAs

By Noah Strackbein
Posted by 
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 8 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the field for the second day of Organized Team Activities, with quarterbacks and running backs highlighting individual workouts.

Take a look at newly signed quarterback Dwayne Haskins and first-round pick Najee Harris. Ben Roethlisberger and the rest of the Steelers' veterans take turns working with tight ends and receivers on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUDyu_0aCCs8ha00

The Steelers return to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Thursday for the final day of week 1. So far, the team has seen roughly three-fourths of their 90-man roster in attendance.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
59
Followers
177
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#American Football#Running Backs#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Organized Team Activities#Allsteelers Si Steelers#Quarterbacks#Tight Ends#Pittsburgh#Field#Individual Workouts#Rooney#Turns#Twitter Noahstrack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers announce the signing of four of their 2021 draft picks

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of four of their nine 2021 NFL draft selections. The players now under contract are fifth-round draft pick Isaiahh Loudermilk, sixth-round draft pick Quincy Roche, and seventh-round draft picks Tre Norwood and Pressley Harvin III. Since 2011, the NFL has standard contracts...
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Did Steelers Fix the Run Game?

PITTSBURGH -- Did the Pittsburgh Steelers fix the run game?. Head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert went into the 2021 NFL Draft with one objective above the rest - fixing the ground attack. After nine picks, eight undrafted free agents and a new superstar running back, the biggest question surrounding Pittsburgh is whether or not they solved their most pressing issue.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Responds to Al Villanueva's TikTok Comments

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster got some fire from former teammate Alejandro Villanueva last week. During Villanueva's initial press conference with the Baltimore Ravens, the offensive tackle mentioned wide receiver's focusing on their TikTok videos. "I'm assuming it's not as much fun for the receivers because they're not getting...
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

AllSteelers Talk: Is Alejandro Villanueva a Villain?

On this week's episode of AllSteelers talk, Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin tackle what has been an undeniably wild week for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Alejandro Villanueva was sent packing this offseason, and now has a new team - the Baltimore Ravens. The former Steelers offensive tackle didn't hold back on his first interview as a member of Ravens, taking some sly shots at his former team and teammates.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Steelers Announce Rookie Jersey Numbers

PITTSBURGH -- The newest members of the Pittsburgh Steelers have picked their numbers, as the team announced their rookie jersey numbers on Thursday. The Steelers will begin their 2021 rookie mini camp Friday, May 14 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. They'll return for organized team activities from May 25-27, June 1-3 and 7-10. Mandatory minicamp will run June 15-17.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

AllSteelers Talk: Steelers Get No Favors in Regular Season Schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers open the 2021 regular season against the Buffalo Bills and it doesn't get easier from there. What are the team's expectations after the release of the NFL released this year's schedule? Around The 412 hosts Zachary Smith and Tyler Weeks join the show to break down the Steelers' schedule.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Steelers Will Host Bears on Monday Night

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Chicago Bears on Monday night in Week 9. NFL Updates' Twitter page reported the Bears' leaked schedule, which included the Monday Night Football matchup. This Week 9 matchup could be interesting. Reports say the Bears are planning to start Andy Dalton at quarterback but...
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Steelers Open 2021 Regular Season at Bills

PITTSBURGH -- Hours before we'll hear the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 regular season schedule, we learn their Week 1 game will be played in Buffalo. The Steelers will open their regular season on the road against the Bills at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on CBS.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

5 Thoughts: Steelers Schedule is All Challenges, But Not Unbeatable

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 regular season schedule is here, and it came with some concern. Not only do the Steelers have the toughest strength of schedule in the NFL, but they face three MVP quarterbacks, a Rookie of the Year quarterback, and some up-and-comers every NFL team should take seriously.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Predicting Steelers Best/Worst Possible Record in 2021

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers carry the NFL's toughest strength of schedule into the 2021 season but hope to have some of the same success they had in 2020 this season. From traveling to Buffalo in Week 1 to finishing off their last four games against opponents who combined for...
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Steelers Have Two Types of Options if Interested in a Free Agent Edge Rusher

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are serious about signing an experienced edge rusher, this is now the time. Prior to Ryan Kerrigan signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers' free agent market was quiet. The team currently carries $6.5 million in cap space, but you'd expect that money to be put aside for any training camp additions the team believes they need later in the summer.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

3 Steelers Entering Make-Or-Break Seasons

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' entire 2021 season relies on make-or-break circumstances. From Ben Roethlisberger's last dance to so many questions on offense and defense, nothing is guaranteed for the black and gold. These three players have even more on their plate, though. With free agency looming in the distance,...
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers 5th-Round Pick Isaiahh Loudermilk Signs Rookie Deal

Steelers defensive end Isaiah Loudermilk, who was selected with the 156th pick after Pittsburgh traded up with the Miami Dolphins, signed his rookie deal today, the team announced Saturday. Spotrac projects that Loudermilk’s four-year deal will be worth $3,800,289 with a signing bonus of $320,289. Loudermilk made 26 career starts...
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Fantasy Analyst Not Sold on Steelers Offensive Value

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger and company believe they have the tools for a successful passing attack in 2021, but not everyone feels the same. Sports Illustrated fantasy football analyst Michael Fabiano isn't sold on Big Ben and his group of pass-catchers, ranking them 9th in the AFC in terms of fantasy value.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Steelers 3 bold predictions for the 2021-2022 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have some question marks on this team and that led to these predictions. The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a season where they won the AFC North division but they failed to win a playoff game. They won the toughest division in football but they have yet to win a playoff game for the past couple of years. There seem to be mixed reviews about what this team currently is and what they could be by the end of this 2021-2022 NFL season.
NFLHastings Tribune

Mike Preston: No clear-cut favorite in AFC North, but Browns add some spice

BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns have added some spice to the AFC North race. The Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry still has a special place in the division, but a third team only makes it more exciting, especially when Cleveland fans despise the Steelers as much as those in Baltimore. Now, if only the Cincinnati Bengals would join the party … but let’s not go there.