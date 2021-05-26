Watch: Quarterbacks, Running Backs Work at Day 2 of Steelers OTAs

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the field for the second day of Organized Team Activities, with quarterbacks and running backs highlighting individual workouts.

Take a look at newly signed quarterback Dwayne Haskins and first-round pick Najee Harris. Ben Roethlisberger and the rest of the Steelers' veterans take turns working with tight ends and receivers on Wednesday.

The Steelers return to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Thursday for the final day of week 1. So far, the team has seen roughly three-fourths of their 90-man roster in attendance.

