5 DIY Home Improvement Projects to Try This Summer

WNEM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is the perfect time for home improvement projects—the warm weather makes it ideal for upgrading parts of your home. Here are the easy, affordable projects to add to your list this summer.

Home & GardenKMOV

Approved Home Improvements: Tuckpointing

James Andersen with Approved Home Improvements is offering 20% off tuckpointing through the end of May. Call Approved Home Improvements at 314-780-6080. Segment Sponsored By: Approved Home Improvements.
Milwaukee, WItmj4.com

The NARI Home Improvement Show

NARI'S 59TH annual Spring Home Improvement show is underway at Wisconsin Exposition Center at State Fair Park. Decks and Outdoor entertaining space are very popular after people stayed home for a year! The NARI home improvement show is your chance to meet with vendors who can help your project ideas come to life. Today, Elias McDonald with Excel Custom Contractors, LLC joins us to talk about how they can help transform your place inside or out. Diane Welhouse, CKBR, and Executive Director of NARI Milwaukee will give us an overview of this fabulous show where you can meet over 200 exhibitors.
Saint Paul, MNCharlotteObserver.com

DIY project creates modern owners’ suite in vintage St. Paul home

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The challenge: Architect Wale Falade and his wife, Funmi Okanla-Falade, bought their 1937 house in St. Paul about three years ago with dreams of making it their own. The brick-and-stucco house near Hamline University, which had been used as a rental property, "was not perfect," Falade said. "But there was a lot we could do with it." Before the couple made an offer on the house, he made a sketch for his wife to show her what was possible. "That was my pitch," he said.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Gin Lee

It may not be a good time for mass construction, however, it's an extraordinary time for DIY home projects

It may not be a good time for mass construction, however, it's an extraordinary time for DIY home projects. Prices may keep rising, but Arkansans are not letting that put a snag in their DIY home projects. Many people are learning how to do construction themselves, cutting out the middleman, when it comes to home building, and additional home projects. DIY thrives in Arkansas, breathing new vitality into outdated goods. To many folks, it's as easy as picking up a hammer or a roll of contact paper.
Houston, TXcw39.com

Study: 27% of Americans regret their quarantine DIY project

HOUSTON, TEXAS (CW39) During lockdown, 1 in 10 Americans tackled a home improvement project for the first time. A new study dives into the most popular project in every state, average financial investment, and biggest regrets. The study revealed that 89% of Americans have used their time during quarantine to...
Behind Viral Videoskiss951.com

Watch: A Woman Destroys Her Bathroom During A TikTok DIY Project

A woman destroys her bathroom during a TikTok DIY project. Grace O’Heeron went viral on TikTok for a recent DIY project that destroyed her bathroom. She attempted a project that she saw on the crafty side of TikTok. She tried to follow the instructions step by step trying to make her floor an intricate black and white design which came out looking a mess. Somehow all these Pinterest and TikTok DIYs are made out to look MUCH easier than they actually are. But that wasn’t all. After attempting to “glitter” her countertops it came out looking like bugs. So she attempted to paint them emerald green. Also a fail. Many people found pure enjoyment from watching this woman’s emotional journey during her renovation project and others offered suggestions. The debacle gained her over 117,000 followers. She may have ruined her bathroom but it’s not a bad consolation prize. What DIY projects ended up a disaster when you attempted them?
Interior DesignBit Rebels

How To Improve Your DIY Skills

Buying your first home is an exciting and sometimes also daunting experience. You can’t wait to have your own space, but you also realize the huge responsibility that comes with owning your own property. But aside from the serious stuff, owning your own home means you get to finally decorate and put your own stamp on somewhere!
Rockford, ILWIFR

Home improvements starting soon?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Home improvement projects seem to spring up each summer. However, financial experts at Northwest Banks say before you get started, set a budget and stick to it. They recommend you set goals and figure out how much money you have to spend. Try to avoid putting...
Home & Gardenbuckeyebusinessreview.com

Seventy Five Home Improvement Tips

Keep in mind that cash-out refinances have greater closing costs, and so they apply to the entire mortgage quantity, not simply the cash-out. That means trying House & Home Improvement at the complete value of the new mortgage versus the price of maintaining your present mortgage for its life. With...
Interior Designksl.com

DIY, but make it colorful! This woman brings bright colors to every project

DIY gets a little more exciting when you add color. From wall hangings to upholstery, one woman makes it all colorful. One of her easy DIY’s uses just three supplies!. Kara Whitten shares where she draws her inspiration. Her palm leaf wreath is all the colors of the rainbow, and super simple to put together! One shopping trip to Target will get you everything you need, plus a little extra, we’d guess!
Home & Gardenthenexthint.com

Essential Things To Consider Before Starting Any Home Improvement Project

Any home renovation or improvement project is a significant undertaking worth a lot of consideration and careful planning. Even if you have enough experience in completing similar projects in the past, each new undertaking offers a new challenge with unique twists. Also, every home renovation project offers some level of...
LifestylePosted by
BobVila

The Best Heat Transfer Paper for DIY Projects

Made of a thin piece of paper coated with a polymer, heat transfer paper lets you take any image on your computer and put it on fabric. Just print your image on the transfer paper, apply heat, and the polymer on the paper adheres to the fabric. You can scan...
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

DIY Ombre Home Decor Ideas

Ombre decor looks fabulous and this gives you a safe side for not experimenting with too many colors, that can easily go wrong sometimes. Not everyone is a pro at mixing color or have gone through the rules of the color theory. So, for those of you who are good at decorating but unsure about color mixing, here are some ombre decor ideas.
Stark County, OHAlliance Review

Stark Trumbull Area Realtors: DIY your home in three days

With Memorial Day coming up Monday, this three-day weekend can be great time to relax and spend quality time with loved ones. Other busybodies might find this to be the perfect opportunity to clean, organize and DIY their homes. If you are looking to take advantage of the long holiday, but do not know where to start, here are a few tips to get you motivated.
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

Inspiring DIY Summer Wreath Ideas Full Of Joy And Color

Summer is full of cheerful and sunny colors that are just impossible to resist. A particularly lovely way to bring them into our homes and to display them in a unique and effective manner is through wreaths. A DIY summer wreath is just what you need right now to cheer...
Home & GardenWorld Inside Pictures

Interesting DIY Summer Crafts That Will Add Up To Your Summer Decor

What’s a summer without some eye-catching summer decorations that will set the tone in our surroundings? Details can play a huge role in the way we feel and the way we perceive our space, so this is why we should always do our best to make it as comfortable, cozy, and enjoyable as possible. Now that summer is upon us, these DIY summer crafts will surely grab our interest and will make us want to recreate them as soon as possible. I have a few of them on my mind already!
Home & Gardenmelvillereview.com

21 Home Improvement Concepts On Budget

Before you remodel, follow these steps to get your home improvement project on the proper begin. Dr. Jackie Craven has over 20 years of experience writing about structure and the arts House & Home Improvement. She is the creator of two books on home decor and sustainable design. If it’s time for a serious enterprise, a full-blown remodel may be essential .
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

Can I DIY Home Improvement? Or Should I Hire a Professional?

Oftentimes, DIY home improvement projects have an allure to them. They seem easy to tackle with the right tools and the right amount of time, and there’s less sticker shock associated. And sometimes, with the right skills and materials, they can be done with ease. However, doing these projects yourself may not always be the best option. Professional contractors with years of experience can rely on their skill set to complete jobs in less time and with more safety measures in place to ensure work is done according to code. Hiring an expert could also save more money in the long run in case a botched DIY job requires correcting or results in damages to the home. Either way, it’s a good idea to assess the skill level associated with the project before making a decision on whether to DIY or hire a pro.