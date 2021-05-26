5 DIY Home Improvement Projects to Try This Summer

Oftentimes, DIY home improvement projects have an allure to them. They seem easy to tackle with the right tools and the right amount of time, and there’s less sticker shock associated. And sometimes, with the right skills and materials, they can be done with ease. However, doing these projects yourself may not always be the best option. Professional contractors with years of experience can rely on their skill set to complete jobs in less time and with more safety measures in place to ensure work is done according to code. Hiring an expert could also save more money in the long run in case a botched DIY job requires correcting or results in damages to the home. Either way, it’s a good idea to assess the skill level associated with the project before making a decision on whether to DIY or hire a pro.