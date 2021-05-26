Vauxhall Lineup Goes Fully Electric With New Movano-e Van, Offers 139 Mile Range

The Rimac C_Two electric hypercar finally has a proper name. Meet the Rimac Nevera, the production version of the concept that was showcased by the Croatian EV manufacturer three years ago. Named after a Mediterranean storm, the electric hypercar arrives with jaw-dropping technical specifications. Although the production version looks near identical to the original concept, especially the exterior design, Rimac has finetuned different aspects of the hypercar to make it a truly remarkable machine. According to the manufacturer, all the different design changes have resulted in a 34 percent increase in aerodynamic efficiency compared to early prototypes. The electric hypercar is equipped with many active aero elements, including the front hood, underbody flaps, and the rear wing and diffuser. On the ‘Low Drag’ mode, all the active aero parts come together to minimize drag and bring down the drag coefficient to 0.30. While the ‘High Downforce’ enables the aero elements to boosts downforce by a whopping 326 percent.