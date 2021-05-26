Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Vauxhall Lineup Goes Fully Electric With New Movano-e Van, Offers 139 Mile Range

By Florina Spînu
Auto Evolution
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was about time we got more electric vans on the market. Vauxhall has just rolled out its new Movano-e, rounding off its fleet of electric commercial vehicles. Expect to be competition for the Mercedes eSprinter as it announces a 139-mile (224 km) range and a payload of up to 4,630 lbs (2,100 kg).

www.autoevolution.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Electric Motor#Motor Vehicles#Diesel Vehicles#Movano E#Mercedes#Ev#Combo E#Hill Descent Control#Chassis Cab#Battery#Platform Cab Variants#Torque#Vans#Trim Level#Seating#Crew Cab Versions#Load Volumes#Customers#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying Carsmotor1.com

Citroen's electric e-Relay van starts at just over £49k plus VAT

Citroen’s largest van, the Relay, is now available to order in 100 percent electric guise, with prices starting at more than £49,000 plus VAT. The French commercial vehicle is launched alongside its Peugeot-badged identical twin, the e-Boxer, and comes with a range of up to 139 miles. As with the...
CarsRideApart

Zaiser Promises 300-Mile Range With Its Electrocycle

Zaiser is a Colorado-based startup that is promising a lot with its very first electric motorcycle, dubbed the Electrocycle. The brand claims that it will have up to 300 miles of range, which should be enough to quell fears of range anxiety—possibly. Due to launch in late 2021 or early...
Carsrenewanews.com

New Jeep® Wrangler 4xe: The Best of 4×4 Goes Electric to Go Anywhere

The new Jeep Wrangler 4xe combines the best of 4×4 and the best of electric to reinforce its iconic status within the brand portfolio More powerful, efficient, eco-friendly and technologically advanced than ever, the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the ideal vehicle for everyday use in the city and on off-road trails The new Jeep […].Brought to you by: EV Driven.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

The Electric 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets 300 Miles of Range or 320 HP, But Not Both

The top Ioniq 5 Limited will get to 60 mph in under five seconds with a targeted range of 244 miles. Just as its sister company did with the Kia EV6, Hyundai is officially revealing the Ioniq 5 electric crossover for the second time now; this time, with official U.S.-market specs. When the Ioniq 5 rolls out in 2022, it'll come with a 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery and the option of single-motor rear-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel drive. In rear-drive guise, the car will target 300 miles of range and produce 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Add a front-axle motor and the all-wheel-drive SE and SEL versions will apparently travel 269 miles per charge.
Carstopgear.com

This is a 500bhp fully electric Porsche 964

Porsche has gone on the record as saying its 911 may be among the very last cars in the world to be electrified. But that’s not stopped anyone else from proving them wrong unofficially. The latest ‘retro sports car with batteries squeezed in’ is this, the Everrati Signature wide body....
MLBAUTOCAR.co.uk

New 2023 Audi A4 range to be topped by electric and hybrid RS duo

Pure EVs and combustion hybrids will be sold side by side, including hot flagships. Audi’s finalised plans for the all-new A4 include an electric-only four-wheel-drive performance RS model and a hybrid RS4 to top a line-up underpinned by two different platforms, according to well-placed Ingolstadt insiders. One platform will be used for combustion-engined hybrid variants and the other for pure-electric models.
CarsPocket-lint.com

Vauxhall Corsa-e review: Compact electric cruising

(Pocket-lint) - For some people of a certain age, the Vauxhall Corsa will bring back 'first car' memories. Just a glance up and down any road in the UK will reveal several generations of the Corsa, so popular has this car been in the past, but it's more recently edged out by the Ford Fiesta as one of the top-selling small cars.
Carsreviewgeek.com

Ford’s Electric F-150 Lightning Could Far Exceed 300-Mile Range

If you were hoping for a little more than 300-miles per charge from Ford’s new electric F-150 Lightning, we could have good news. According to reports, the F-150 Lightning may offer up to 450-miles on a single charge and only hit the estimated EPA 300-mile range while carrying 1,000 pounds of payload.
CarsSail World

Antal's electric winches - XT range and Maxi range

Electric winches have long been a hot topic of debate at Upffront.com. On the one hand, they are a considerable financial investment and are often stigmatised for not being 'real' sailing. On the other hand, electric winches undeniably make sailing more accessible, with the winch motor taking the strain of trimming and hoisting sails.
Carsdrivearabia.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro joins the range as electric workhorse

A couple of days earlier, Ford jumped into the EV truck waters with the Ford F-150 Lightning. With the meat of the Lightning range catering to the lifestyle customers, Ford is now wooing the commercial market with their F-150 Lightning Pro, an entry-level model to the EV truck range. The...
CarsTom's Guide

Tesla Cybertruck could have an incredible 610-mile range

The Tesla Cybertruck is already shaping up to be a very impressive electric truck, but a patent application suggests it might be even better than we first thought. The patent reveals a bunch of key details about the Cybertruck’s UI, including details on accessories, features and an astonishing 610 mile range.
Carsfuturecar.com

Ford Expanding Electric Lineup With Explorer, Possibly Bronco

Ford may have just unveiled the 2022 F-150 Lightning, but the automaker isn't interested in soaking up all of the attention that it's getting for the electric pickup truck. Instead, the American automaker is already looking ahead to the next big thing. Unsurprisingly, Ford is looking to introduce an all-electric version of another one of its popular vehicles.
Carsluxurylaunches.com

1914 bhp, 0 to 60 mph in a mere 1.85 secs and a range of 342 miles – The Rimac Nevera electric hypercar will make your Ferrari look like a turtle

The Rimac C_Two electric hypercar finally has a proper name. Meet the Rimac Nevera, the production version of the concept that was showcased by the Croatian EV manufacturer three years ago. Named after a Mediterranean storm, the electric hypercar arrives with jaw-dropping technical specifications. Although the production version looks near identical to the original concept, especially the exterior design, Rimac has finetuned different aspects of the hypercar to make it a truly remarkable machine. According to the manufacturer, all the different design changes have resulted in a 34 percent increase in aerodynamic efficiency compared to early prototypes. The electric hypercar is equipped with many active aero elements, including the front hood, underbody flaps, and the rear wing and diffuser. On the ‘Low Drag’ mode, all the active aero parts come together to minimize drag and bring down the drag coefficient to 0.30. While the ‘High Downforce’ enables the aero elements to boosts downforce by a whopping 326 percent.
Carsvoonze.com

Lamborghini to debut its first fully electric supercar

Lamborghini has announced ambitious electrification plans that will make it possible to convert its entire range into a hybrid by 2024 and launch a new electric vehicle by 2025. The Italian supercar manufacturer has embarked on a € 1.5 billion project to reduce CO2 emissions from its vehicles and their...
Carstecheblog.com

All-Electric 2022 BMW i4 M50 Officially Revealed, Has 536HP and 239-Mile Range

Sleek and stylish, the 2022 i4 M50 is the first fully-electric performance model to come from BMW M GmbH. This vehicle blends the functionality and space of the gran coupé design with the instantaneous power delivery of BMW’s latest 5th generation eDrive, powered by a front 255 hp electric motor as well as a rear 308 hp motor, for a combined maximum output of 536 hp. These in-house developed electric motors boast an efficiency factor of 93 percent, improving the efficiency figures achieved by current combustion engines of less than 40 percent. Read more for a video and additional information.
Buying CarsGreen Car Reports

2022 BMW i4 preview: US version will start at $56,395, offer up to 300 miles of range

BMW has confirmed initial pricing and key technical details for the U.S.-bound version of its i4 sporty electric four-door fastback on the way in the first quarter of 2022. The 2022 BMW i4 will be EPA-rated for up to a 300-mile range, BMW estimates, and be offered in two different models. The i4 eDrive40 starts at $56,395 (including the $995 destination fee) and arrives in single-motor rear-wheel-drive form, with a total output of 335 horsepower and that top range figure of 300 miles in some versions.