Honda Aircraft Unveils Upgraded HondaJet Elite S
In a virtual launch ceremony today, Honda Aircraft president and CEO Michimasa Fujino revealed features of the new HondaJet Elite S, including an increase in maximum takeoff weight (mtow), flight deck improvements, a nosewheel steering enhancement, and new paint colors. The Elite S will be available starting in June and has a base price of $5.4 million, up from the Elite’s original base price of $5.25 million when it was introduced in 2018.www.ainonline.com