CIDB to enhance monitoring, enforcement of SOP at construction sites

By Bernama
theedgemarkets.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (May 26): The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has given the assurance that monitoring and enforcement of the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) in construction sites will be enhanced to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. CIDB Chief Executive Datuk Ahmad Asri Abdul Hamid said the SOP...

www.theedgemarkets.com
