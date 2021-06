Dinosaur fossils are certainly a rare find, but a group of Chinese palaeontologists discovered a massive dinosaur skeleton and 70% of the fossil was completely intact. The team stumbled upon this national treasure in the city of Lufeng in southern China during a dig at the end of May. The team believes they uncovered a monster that is from the early Jurassic period, and it could be around eight meters tall. Wang Tao, Head of the Dinosaur Fossil Conservation and Research Center of Lufeng City said: