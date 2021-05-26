Manistee City Police, Fire Departments Respond to Near Drowning at First Street Beach
The Manistee City Police and Fire Departments responded to a near drowning situation at First Street Beach Tuesday evening. Officers learned that two young children had been swimming in Lake Michigan near the First Street Beach pier when they began to struggle. A third child who was with the two younger children at the beach attempted to help them to safety. All three children soon began to be pulled out into the water.