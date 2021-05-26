Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manistee, MI

Manistee City Police, Fire Departments Respond to Near Drowning at First Street Beach

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Manistee City Police and Fire Departments responded to a near drowning situation at First Street Beach Tuesday evening. Officers learned that two young children had been swimming in Lake Michigan near the First Street Beach pier when they began to struggle. A third child who was with the two younger children at the beach attempted to help them to safety. All three children soon began to be pulled out into the water.

www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Manistee, MI
Accidents
Manistee, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Manistee, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Lake Michigan#Swimming#Accident#Police Departments#Water Safety#Manistee City Police#First Street Beach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Manistee, MImanisteenews.com

Looking Back for May 17: Police investigate vandalism at Sand Products

Some of Manistee’s finest homes and businesses were put on display at the 7th Annual Building Recognition Program Awards Luncheon, which was held at First Congregational Church yesterday. A total of 12 residential and commercial buildings were recognized during this program bringing the total to 123 structures which have been honored in the past seven years in this program which is co-sponsored by Northwestern Savings Bank and Trust and the Manistee Uniqueness Committee.
Manistee, MImanisteenews.com

Looking Back for May 14: Beer bandit hits truck on Cypress Street

The residents of the Kaleva Norman Dickson School District had the opportunity to celebrate a new era in education on Sunday afternoon with the grand opening of the school’s new cafetorium. A very large crowd packed the new cafetoriumm for the festive occasion. The new cafetorium is just part of a $5.9 million bond proposal that the school district approved in 1999 but is definitely the showcase of the project.
Manistee, MImanisteenews.com

Fire danger is high around the state, warns DNR

MANISTEE — Whether you plan to get in some early-season camping, hit the trail on an ORV or clean up dead wood around your property, keep in mind that fire danger is high in many parts of Michigan this weekend. “Even though the landscape is green, our forests and grasses...
Manistee, MImanisteenews.com

Muskegon teen sentenced after Manistee shooting incident

MANISTEE — A Muskegon teen was sentenced this week after being involved in a shooting incident on Taylor Street in Manistee in October. Ziayre Turner appeared via Zoom video technology from the Newaygo County Jail. Turner, 19, of Muskegon, was sentenced by Judge David Thompson in 19th Circuit Court on...
Manistee, MIBeaumont Enterprise

No injuries in Manistee's two-story house fire on Monroe Street

MANISTEE — The City of Manistee Fire Department responded to a house fire at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday on Monroe Street in Manistee. Upon arrival, Manistee City Police as well as on-duty fire crews found a two-story residence that had fire coming from the back of the structure, according to a news release from Fire Chief Mark Cameron early Sunday morning.
Manistee, MImanisteenews.com

Looking Back for May 11: "Negligible" amounts of illegal substances found at Brethren High School

Local officials and other dignitaries officially welcomed Glik’s to Manistee yesterday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the River Street store. Manistee Mayor Richard Mack extended a greeting from the City of Manistee to Glik’s. He commented that he hoped it would be a long successful match between the city and Glik’s. “The store is looking great and we want everybody to come down and check it out,” said Store Manager Becky Rabidue.