Still flying at 97: Autobiography recounts WWII pilot's life

Nine years after writing “all men are created equal” in the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson published a book called “Notes on the State of Virginia” in which he suggested Black people might not actually be human beings. In this work of nonfiction, the future third U.S. president hung Blacks on an evolutionary rung barely above orangutans, writing: “I advance it as suspicion only that the Blacks, whether originally a distinct race or made distinct by time and circumstances, are inferior to Whites in the endowments both of body and mind.”