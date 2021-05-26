Cancel
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Sheriff settles lawsuit over 2013 deputy shooting for $2.5M

wcn247.com
 13 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s department has agreed to pay $2.5 million to the mother of a man who was fatally shot by a deputy in 2013 while carrying an air rifle that looked like a more powerful weapon. The Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy, Peter Peraza, was charged with manslaughter in the killing of 33-year-old Jermaine McBean, who was Black. A Broward judge, however, agreed that even as a law enforcement officer, Peraza could claim he felt endangered under Florida’s “stand your ground” self-defense law. The law gives immunity from prosecution to people who use deadly force to protect themselves if they feel at risk of great bodily harm or death. The state Supreme Court later upheld that ruling.

www.wcn247.com
