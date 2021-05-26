Indy 500 winner Sato wants third race victory and a party

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Takuma Sato is trying to win his third Indianapolis 500. Sato is one of nine former winners in the field and could join seven other drivers who have won exactly three times. There are three four-time winners but Sato knows time is short in his career to join the exclusive list. Sato is trying to become the sixth driver to win consecutive Indianapolis 500s. Sato has become a star in his native Japan. To help give Sato his due, the speedway will break from tradition Sunday and single out Sato during driver introductions. The hope is that the 135,000 fans in attendance will give the Japanese driver the cheers he missed last year. Sato will also take part in a special race day interview in front of the fans.