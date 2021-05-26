Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Indy 500 winner Sato wants third race victory and a party

wcn247.com
 9 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Takuma Sato is trying to win his third Indianapolis 500. Sato is one of nine former winners in the field and could join seven other drivers who have won exactly three times. There are three four-time winners but Sato knows time is short in his career to join the exclusive list. Sato is trying to become the sixth driver to win consecutive Indianapolis 500s. Sato has become a star in his native Japan. To help give Sato his due, the speedway will break from tradition Sunday and single out Sato during driver introductions. The hope is that the 135,000 fans in attendance will give the Japanese driver the cheers he missed last year. Sato will also take part in a special race day interview in front of the fans.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Takuma Sato
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Race#Indianapolis 500#Indianapolis Star#Ap#Speedway#Japanese#Field#Driver Introductions#Exclusive#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
Country
Japan
News Break
Sports
Related
Indianapolis, INracer.com

RACER's 2021 Indianapolis 500 resource guide

SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern):. 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Rookie Orientation and Refreshers. 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Veterans and all who’ve completed ROP/Refresher requirements. WEDNESDAY, MAY 19. 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Open practice. THURSDAY, MAY 20. 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Open practice. FRIDAY, MAY 21, FAST FRIDAY.
Indianapolis, INspeedsport.com

BorgWarner Rolling Jackpot For Indy 500 Hits $380,000

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the lesser-known prizes on the entry form for the 105th Indianapolis 500 could pay off in a big way for defending winning Takuma Sato. It’s BorgWarner’s $380,000 Rolling Jackpot and is available to a driver if he wins back-to-back Indianapolis 500s. It’s a prize that has...
Indiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Indiana Downs

1st_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy. Off 2:31. Time 1:46.29. Sloppy. Also Ran_It's the Sunrise, Alias Rex, Strong Style, Forsberg. Exacta (6-4) paid $17.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-7-2) paid $4.10. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-7) paid $13.05. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Victory Field capacity to increase for June games

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The crowd at Victory Field will soon be growing. The Indianapolis Indians have announced the ballpark will operate at 50% capacity beginning in June, after starting the season earlier in May at 25%. The Indians will have two homestands totaling 12 games from June 1-6...
Indianapolis, INIndianapolis Recorder

Safety template works at IMS

I really didn’t know what to expect this past Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After all, while they’ve taken every precaution to make the Cathedral of Motorsports safe, it’s ultimately up to the race fans who pass through the gate to be responsible for their own health and safety during this ongoing pandemic.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Speedway Digest

Chevrolet NTT Indycar Series Indianapolis 500: It Is Go Time! Preparations Begin in Earnest for "the Greatest Spectacle in Racing"

Fresh off two NTT INDYCAR SERIES victories in a row, Chevrolet drivers turn their attention to the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval and “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”. Practice for the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge begins Tuesday, May 18. Chevrolet’s 18-car Indianapolis 500 lineup includes three past winners,...
Indianapolis, INMotorsport.com

$380,000 BorgWarner jackpot could await Sato

Every year BorgWarner adds $20,000 to a bonus prize it started in 1995 for a driver who can win the Indy 500 in back-to-back years, but only once has it been paid out – to Helio Castroneves in 2002. The Brazilian star won $160,000, and the fund returned to $20,000...
Indianapolis, INNCAA.com

2021 NCAA Division II women's rowing championships selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the institutions that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Championships. The championships will be held May 28-30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida, with University of Central Florida and Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Association, serving as hosts.
Indianapolis, INIbj.com

Arrow McLaren partners with streetwear brand for new Indy look

Keywords Auto Racing / Indianapolis 500 / Media & Marketing / Motorsports / Naming rights/sponsorships. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
Indianapolis, INswishappeal.com

Laney, Liberty too much for Fever in the end

Betnijah Laney stayed hot on Sunday, scoring 20 points to lead the New York Liberty (2-0) to a second-straight win over the Indiana Fever (0-2), 73-65, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Sabrina Ionescu (12 points), rookie Michaela Onyenwere (11) and Jazmine Jones (10) also recorded double-digit scoring efforts for...
Indiana StateTheHDRoom

Indiana vs Marshall Soccer Live Stream: Watch Online for Free

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. The 2021 NCAA Division 1 College Cup final pits unranked Marshall against #3 Indiana for the NCAA soccer championship. The Hoosiers are seeking their ninth title overall while Marshall has never secured a men’s soccer national championship.
Indiana StateKFVS12

SIU baseball wins weekend series

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University baseball won its weekend series over Indiana State. On Sunday afternoon, May 16, they won 5-0 at Bob Warn Field. Noah Farmer pitched a complete-game, seven-hit shutout, leading them to win the series three games to one. Next, SIU will host Dallas Baptist...
Indiana StateFrankfort Times

Indiana adds defensive lineman, running back with transfers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers are beefing up their roster with more veteran help. Defensive lineman Jaren Handy has joined the program after playing 14 games with Auburn over the past two seasons, Indiana coach Tom Allen said Monday. On Sunday, former Southern California running back Stephen Carr tweeted that he would be joining the Hoosiers next season.
Florida StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana adds South Florida big man

Just four days after Indiana announced that Jerome Hunter was leaving the program, the Hoosiers have found a replacement for the 13th and final scholarship on the roster. Former South Florida center Michael Durr announced this morning that he will transfer to Indiana. He'll be immediately eligible in 2021-22 and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.