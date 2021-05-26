Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal is coming this Friday

After months of waiting and a disappointing delay, the Far Cry 6 release date has finally been revealed alongside a livestream that dives deep into the game's content. Far Cry 6 is, as you might expect, the next big game in the Far Cry franchise of first-person shooters that has a dash of RPG elements tossed in. (Then again, what shooter doesn't these days? Set in the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, you and a band of guerillas will engage in an intense mission to take down the vile dictator Anton Costillo, a menacing character played by Giancarlo Esposito, an actor who gained a fair amount of fame for his iconic portrayal of Gus Fring in Breaking Bad.