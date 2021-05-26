Cancel
Video Games

Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal is coming this Friday

By Eric Van Allen
Destructoid
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Friday, we'll get a glimpse at the gameplay of the next entry in the Far Cry series. Ubisoft has announced that a new live stream featuring gameplay of Far Cry 6 will air on May 28. The stream, which will go live at 9:30 a.m. PT, will be the...

Video GamesKotaku

Far Cry 6 Out October 7, First Gameplay Trailer Released

Today, Ubisoft revealed our first good look at the gameplay of Far Cry 6. It included a missile-launching backpack, guerrilla warfare, and a bunch of guns. Ubisoft also shared Far Cry 6's release date. The open-world shooter launches on October 7, 2021 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Far Cry 6 Presents a Wild Guerrilla Simulator, Coming This October

At long last, Far Cry 6 has reemerged following the delay that pushed the series’ newest installment out of its targeted February release window. Ubisoft has shared a deep dive trailer, Rules of the Guerilla, covering the action-packed and wacky gameplay elements awaiting players in Far Cry 6. The explosive...
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Far Cry 6' (ALL) Gets Release Date, Pre-Order Incentives, Shows Off Gameplay - Screens & Trailer

Far Cry 6 plunges players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution set in Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. Far Cry 6 plunges players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution set in Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. President Antón Castillo (Esposito) vows to restore his country to its former glory while grooming his son Diego (Gonzalez) to follow in his footsteps. Yet paradise has a price, and enriching his country means subjugating those who don’t adhere to his vision. In this island nation in turmoil, players will experience the adrenaline and chaos of guerrilla combat as they are swept up in a revolutionary movement to take down a tyrant.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Far Cry 6 Collector's Edition Revealed, Pre-Orders Now Live

We've got adorable puppy dogs, enhanced weapon crafting, a power-crazed dictator on the cusp of losing his power; Far Cry 6 has it all. For those that are excited about the next Ubisoft adventure, the Far Cry 6 Collector's Edition is now available to pre-order. Not big into collectibles? There are other versions, as well. Here's what you need to know.
Video Gamescomicon.com

Ubisoft Gives ‘Far Cry 6’ A Deep Dive On Gameplay And Announces An October 7th Release Date

During a brief live-stream for Far Cry 6, Ubisoft gave a deep dive into the gameplay systems of the latest instalment in the franchise, along with the game’s new release date. Players take on the role of Dani Rojas, battling against the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo. Much of the game will take place in the city of Esperanza, the capital of Yara, where players will have to fight against Anton’s army while helping out the rebel forces.
Video GamesIGN

Every IGN Far Cry Review

The Far Cry series and its off-shoots first appeared on the scene all the way back in 2004. Take a look at the following slides to see how we rated each game in the series.
Video Gamesnewgamenetwork.com

Far Cry 6 out this October

New details and pre-order bonuses for upcoming action title. Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 6 will release on October 7. Set in Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time in the heart of the Caribbean, players will join the revolution to liberate Yaran people from the oppressive rule of dictator Antón Castillo and his teenage son Diego – brought to life by Giancarlo Esposito and Anthony Gonzalez.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Far Cry 6 trailer shows Dani Rojas, Gameplay in effect

Today we get our first real look at Far Cry 6 and the contents of this visually spectacular line of video games. What we’re seeing here is a bit divisive, as some of the graphics look rough, and others look magnificent. In any case, given the track record of the game series, it’s difficult to imagine this won’t be a game worth the cash it’ll cost to own.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Far Cry 6 Gameplay Injects RPG Elements With a Macarena Gun

Ubisoft showcased its first gameplay for Far Cry 6, bringing the first-person shooter series to a next generation of consoles while revealing some extended character customization options, branching open world design and Giancarlo Esposito’s villain role. This will also be Ubisoft Toronto’s latest project after producing Watch Dogs Legion as a launch title for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2020.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Far Cry 6 Release Date Revealed for Late 2021

After months of waiting and a disappointing delay, the Far Cry 6 release date has finally been revealed alongside a livestream that dives deep into the game's content. Far Cry 6 is, as you might expect, the next big game in the Far Cry franchise of first-person shooters that has a dash of RPG elements tossed in. (Then again, what shooter doesn't these days? Set in the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, you and a band of guerillas will engage in an intense mission to take down the vile dictator Anton Costillo, a menacing character played by Giancarlo Esposito, an actor who gained a fair amount of fame for his iconic portrayal of Gus Fring in Breaking Bad.
Video Gamesvoonze.com

Far Cry 6 shows off its new guerilla tactics in a new gameplay trailer

A year after being revealed for the first time, and again using the Ubisoft Forward prior to E3, the developer has advanced us new details and videos of your next big installment, Far Cry 6, with a presentation of more than 40 minutes that delved into topics such as the presentation of Dani Rojas, the main character that we will control; or the great novelty of the system of guerrilla battles and tactics, which will allow us to take advantage of every tool that we find to create some characteristic weapons.