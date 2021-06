More than 20 million people in England now live in an area where at least five cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 have been detected locally, data shows. A total of 97 local authorities with a combined population of 23.4m have seen five or more cases of B.1.617.2, the strain of coronavirus first identified in India, according to sequencing data running up to May 15 from the Wellcome Sanger Institute.