A Toddler With a 146 IQ Became Mensa’s Youngest American Member

FOX 11 reported that a 2-year-old toddler from Los Angeles named Kashe Quest has been accepted into Mensa, which is the largest and oldest high IQ society in the world. Quest is the youngest member of American Mensa. She already has an IQ of 146, while the average IQ in America is 100, according to FOX 11.

Kidskentlive.news

Genius toddler aces Mensa test aged just three-years-old

A three-year-old girl has scored 142 in her admission test for Mensa - close to the estimated mark for Albert Einstein. Any score of 116 or over is above average, while those who score more than 132 are in the top two per cent of the UK. Dayaal Kaur, from...
Kidsfoxla.com

Local toddler accepted into Mensa

A local toddler has been accepted into Mensa— the largest and oldest high IQ society in the world. Nashe Quest is the youngest in American Mensa. She is 2-years-old, going on three, with the IQ of 146. The average IQ in America is 100.
California StateNY Daily News

Mensa welcomes 2-year-old California genius with an IQ of 146

Everyone thinks their kid is a genius, but Kashe Quest’s parents are right. The 2-year-old from Los Angeles, who has an IQ of 146, has become Mensa’s youngest member, according to ABC News. That’s nearly 50 points over the average IQ. “She’ll wake up on a Saturday and say, ‘I...
KidsSFGate

Reasons Your Child’s IQ Level is Low

Children lack behind in IQ due to various genetic, influence based and training reasons. Most of the children with high IQ had received enormous training to sharpen their cognitive and executive functions. It is similar to training our muscles to get stronger and our senses to stay alert because IQ...
California Statetuipster.com

Kashe Quest, a 2-year-old girl from California, has become the youngest American member of Mensa with a genius-level IQ of 146She can identify all fifty states by shape and location, identify elements on the periodic table by their symbols, and knows 50 signs in sign language

