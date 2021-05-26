“The Sandman”: Twelve More Including Patton Oswalt Join Netflix’s Live Action Neil Gaiman Adaptation

Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy's (Netflix's "Haunting" franchise) upcoming adaptation of Christopher Pike's 1994 novel The Midnight Club (and other Pike stories) is bringing aboard a team of five directors to join Flanagan behind the camera for the 10-episode season. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Flanagan announced that Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), Axelle Carolyn (American Horror Story), Viet Nguyen (Lucifer), Morgan Beggs (The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Michael Fimognari (To All the Boys: Always and Forever). Co-adapted by Flanagan and Leah Fong (Once Upon a Time), and executive produced by Flanagan, Fong, and Julia Bicknell, as well as Macy via Intrepid Pictures, the series stars Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, Matt Biedel, Iman Benson, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, and Patricia Drake– with Heather Langenkamp ("Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise) joining as the enigmatic doctor who runs the hospice.