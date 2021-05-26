“The Sandman”: Twelve More Including Patton Oswalt Join Netflix’s Live Action Neil Gaiman Adaptation

You know why I really like the immensely popular anime, Cowboy Bebop? Because it’s short. That might not seem like a good reason to like a series, but let me explain. Unlike a lot of other anime that just seem to go on and on and on, Cowboy Bebop, which is about a small crew of space bounty hunters tracking down some lively criminals (all set to some jazzy music) has a definitive ending. And this gets me even more excited for the upcoming Cowboy Bebop live-action series coming to Netflix, since it means that if it’s like the anime, then we’ll likely have a great show that won’t wear out its welcome.