Prince Harry and the Success of The Me You Can’t See

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, premiered last week and since then there’s been headline after headline about how Harry talks about his past, about his family, and about breaking the cycle of silence with respect to mental health. Critics of Harry, like the UK tabloids and certain members of the British media, have interpreted Harry’s revelations as a deliberate attack on the royal family which of course undermines the actual motivation of the series which is to raise awareness about the mental health crisis that was already happening globally and has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Characterising the series this way is also insulting to the other people who actually worked on The Me You Can’t See – not just Oprah but co-directors Dawn Porter and Asif Kapadia who are distinguished filmmakers in their own right with no agenda to pursue with the British royal family. This also includes the series’ editor, Oscar-nominated Spencer Averick, who worked on the film Selma and the series When They See Us with Ava DuVernay a few years ago and who has no time to be engaging in the petty agendas of British nobility. That’s not what these people are here for.