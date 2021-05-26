newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gwen Stefani Just Revealed a New Black-and-White Hair Color

By Gabi Thorn e
Allure
 3 days ago

Gwen Stefani's platinum blonde hair has been a key part of her signature style since her early No Doubt days. Despite the near-constant bleach, somehow, the musician's hair has always managed to look like it's in its healthiest state. And while she has occasionally dipped into bright colors like pink and blue, her icy hair remains consistent. For a performance on the season finale of The Voice, however, Stefani looked like Cruella De Vil's long-lost twin with her new black-and-white ponytail.

www.allure.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Bebe Rexha
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blonde Hair#Hair Color#White Hair#Black Hair#Red Hair#Allure#Voice#Classic Gwen Stefani#Black And White Hair#New Black#Pink#Red Lipstick#Bright Colors#Style#Braids#Selfie#Brown Shadow#Season Finale#Stage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Jesy Nelson shows off new platinum blonde hair on Instagram

Jesy Nelson debuted a new blonde hairdo on Instagram this weekend, and it’s safe to say we’re obsessed. In a series of three pics, posted on Saturday (May 15), Jesy showed off the transformation from her trademark brown locks. She’d braided the front sections of her hair, and paired the new look with a cropped white vest and baggy jeans – so 90s.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Behind the Scenes: Gwen Stefani’s ‘Slow Clap’ Music Video [Watch]

After thrilling fans with her comeback single, ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself,’ music superstar Gwen Stefani quickly introduced fans to its follow-up – the Saweetie-assisted ‘Slow Clap.’. And while initial excitement around the March 11-released track suggested it would bring just the hype needed to build anticipation for her yet-titled, forthcoming...
Musicimdb.com

Blake Shelton Reveals Major Detail About His and Gwen Stefani's Wedding

It sounds like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding might have a Pretty in Pink theme. While the couple, who got engaged in October after five years of dating, is staying mum on many wedding details, the "God's Country" singer did just share a major detail about their reception. During a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon asked about the song the couple plans to have their first dance to. "I think it's called the 'Wedding March,'" Shelton teased, before Fallon laughed, "Not that song, not the procession. No, no, I want at the reception, you come out of a fog machine...and they're like, 'Here is Mr. and Mrs. Blake Shelton!...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Blake Shelton talks about his new album, girlfriend Gwen Stefani and more

Country superstar Blake Shelton is out with “Body Language,” his 12th studio album, on Friday. As the Citi Music series continues on TODAY, he talks about his new music and more. Tongue in cheek, he dismisses talk that his wedding to Gwen Stefani will be the hottest ticket in town: “Nobody likes to go weddings.”
CelebritiesSea Coast Echo

Blake Shelton would never have predicted Gwen Stefani romance

Blake Shelton thinks the idea of Gwen Stefani being his fiancee is "ridiculous". The 44-year-old singer - who got engaged to the 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker last October after five years together - admitted his younger self wouldn't believe the way his life has turned out and the fact they're a couple still makes him laugh because they are such an unlikely couple.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

Gwen Stefani’s Two-Toned Hair Is a Punk-Rock Dream

Gwen Stefani returned to the Voice stage for the May 25th finale episode in which her fiance's star contestant, Cam Anthony, was crowned the Season 20 champion. The former Voice judge collaborated with artist Saweetie for a showstopper performance of their newly released song "Slow Clap." While Blake Shelton's big win and Stefani's performance both made headlines following the finale premiere, we'd be doing everyone a disservice if we didn't bring attention to Stefani's two-toned high pony, which arguably stole the show.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Gwen Stefani sets restart date on the Strip

Break out the bananas. Dust off the tubas. Gwen Stefani is coming back to Zappos Theater. Stefani is resetting her dropped dates over COVID from Oct. 22-Nov. 6. Eight shows are set, running Oct. 22, 23, 27, 29, 30. and Nov. 3, 5 and 6. Tickets are on sale at...
Las Vegas, NVPasadena Star-News

Gwen Stefani adds dates to her ‘Just A Girl’ Las Vegas residency

Gwen Stefani will return to Las Vegas this fall. The No Doubt singer-songwriter, solo artist and “The Voice” judge has added eight new dates to her headlining residency inside the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The new dates for the “Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl” residency...