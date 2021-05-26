Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

The Miz on Bad Bunny: ‘His Brain and Work Ethic Are Next-Level’

By Justin Barrasso
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eqDrs_0aCCqHUS00

The past six months have been a whirlwind for Mike “The Miz” Mizanin.

Since January, he has reclaimed the WWE title for the first time in a decade, showcased the WWE product to a new audience in a WrestleMania feud with Bad Bunny and continued starring in his own reality show, Miz & Mrs, alongside his wife, Maryse. He also reportedly injured his ACL during a zombie-filled lumberjack match against Damian Priest, a rare injury for a performer who has been remarkably durable during his career.

Even with the injury limiting his work inside the ring, Mizanin remains a force to be reckoned with in wrestling. One constant for him has always been giving back, which he is doing in a new charity initiative as the spokesperson for Lotrimin’s #GoWithConfidence campaign.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Mizanin spoke about the Soles4Souls charity and shared insight about working with Bad Bunny at this past WrestleMania. The interview took place before the injury, and, in a follow-up that took place this week, Mizanin opted not to discuss any details surrounding his injury.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

SI: You have all your championship titles on display at your home. Which one is your favorite?

MM: The IC title. Growing up as a kid, I was a huge WWE fan. All my favorites had the Intercontinental title. I always grew up loving that title. I remember the first time I won it [in 2012], it was incredible. I’d worked so hard and I finally won it. Almost 10 years later, I’m one of the more decorated Intercontinental champions. To me, I still find that pretty incredible.

SI: You’ve worn the belt eight times, which is really impressive. And there is something special about the Intercontinental title, especially from that past era, when it was held by Randy Savage, Rick Rude and the Ultimate Warrior. For me, it went to a whole new level with Curt Hennig, who was genuinely perfect as IC champ—and I loved both of his SummerSlam IC title feuds, with Kerry Von Erich in 1990 and the masterpiece with Bret Hart in 1991. As a kid, I remember living and breathing it. Who was your favorite?

MM: The Ultimate Warrior. I was glued to the screen every time he was out there. He changed the color of the belt, he was full of energy and those promos—I’ll always remember, “Load the spaceship with the rocket fuel.” There was nothing else like that. I wore the face paint. I wore the streamers. I loved everything about it.

SI: To me, the definition of your career isn’t the titles. You are WWE’s Swiss Army knife. You can open the card, wear the world title, transition it to someone else and even make Bad Bunny look like he’s been wrestling for years, even if he’s in his debut match at WrestleMania. It’s that everyday pursuit of brilliance that defines your work.

MM: That means a lot, thank you. You always want to be looked at as the biggest star in WWE, but there’s more than that. It’s taken me a long time, but all I want to be is The Miz. You’re always taught to grab from the ones you like, but this is an original character I created. This is me.

SI: On the subject of WrestleMania 37, what stood out most to you most about Bad Bunny?

MM: I was very, very impressed by him in the few months I got to know him. He has the utmost respect for WWE, and he’s like the Swiss Army knife of entertainment. He can do music, comedy, entertainment, Saturday Night Live or WrestleMania. His brain and work ethic are next level.

SI: Credit to you, Bunny, John Morrison and Damian Priest for making that WrestleMania match so meaningful. To go behind the curtain, did you request to work with Bunny? Or was that something presented to you?

MM: A little bit of both. Any time a celebrity comes in, you’re getting a different demographic than we’re normally used to. With Bad Bunny, he’s a megastar. So, of course I want to be part of the eyeballs he brings in, and I want to be a reason those eyeballs stay and continue watching. That’s a challenge, a challenge that I love.

When I wrestle, I wrestle talent that have wrestled for years and years. This is different—it’s someone that’s never wrestled before, but I don’t want the audience to notice the difference. It’s like Dancing With the Stars, when someone that has never danced before looks like the greatest dancer ever. That’s because of the professional dancer. It’s the same thing in WWE. A WWE superstar can make someone look incredible if that person is up for the task.

SI: That program with Bad Bunny worked so well because of your eagerness and determination to make it work, but also because of your experience. During the guest host era of Raw, you constantly interacted with the celebrities, some of whom were more comfortable than others to be on the show.

MM: It felt like I was with that guest host every single week. You had to have incredible improv skills, and it was such a challenge, one that I always enjoyed and loved.

SI: Your new partnership makes sense, as your feet are critical to your livelihood. How did you get involved with Lotrimin, which focuses on foot care, and Soles4Souls?

MM: My feet play a vital role in my success, and I also want people to take care of themselves, so I’m thrilled to partner with Lotrimin. This also got me connected with Soles4Souls, which is a charitable organization that finds sustainable jobs for people, as well as gives people shoes and clothing. We’re doing a charity auction, where you can win an autographed pair of shoes signed by me. All of the money goes to Soles4Souls. It’s hashtag #GoWithConfidence, and I’m grateful to help spread a positive message to people around the world about giving back.

SI: Thinking about foot care, and though it doesn’t happen too often anymore, wrestling has had its share of barefoot wrestlers. Rusev immediately comes to mind, though he eventually shifted to boots. To me, wrestling barefoot seems incredibly difficult.

MM: I don’t know how anyone does it. Matt Riddle is a barefoot wrestler, and he walks barefoot all the time. When I’m barefoot, I can’t even step on a pebble or else I’m in pain for the next hour.

SI: Why should people make sure they get involved with Soles4Souls?

MM: This is an amazing auction for charity. You can bid on these autographed shoes, ones from me and other celebrities, and your donation is going to a really good cause. It’s great to give back to people, and that’s what this is: a chance to help.

More Wrestling Coverage:

  • Barrasso: Bronson Reed Fulfills His Dream of WWE Success
  • Salvador: Adnan Virk Out as 'Raw' Commentator After Just Seven Shows
  • Barrasso: ‘Summer of Kofi’ Would Give ‘Raw’ the Jolt WWE Needs

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Hart
Person
Matt Riddle
Person
Bad Bunny
Person
Bronson Reed
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Randy Savage
Person
The Miz
Person
Curt Hennig
Person
Rick Rude
Person
Miz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Combat#Show Time#Incredible Talent#Work Time#Perfect Boots#Miz Mrs#Acl#Lotrimin#Intercontinental#Summerslam#Swiss Army#Incredible Improv Skills#Brilliance#Barefoot Wrestlers#Wrestlemania#Wwe Success Salvador#Kofi#Shoes#Rare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WWEPWMania

Bad Bunny To Discuss WrestleMania On HBO Show

Rapper Bad Bunny and other celebrities are set to discuss his WWE experience during a new episode of “The Shop: Uninterrupted” on HBO and HBO Max. HBO Sports and Uninterrupted announced today that “The Shop: Uninterrupted” will return for its fourth season this Friday, May 28 at 9:30pm with Bad Bunny as one of the guests.
WWEthehighlandsun.com

Bad Bunny showers praise on Triple H and The Undertaker

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican rapper who enthralled everyone with an amazing show at WrestleMania 37, released a new song titled “100 Millones” a few days ago. Speaking of his WrestleMania performance, Bad Bunny’s surprising in-ring ability was a result of special training that he received in the buildup to the night. Only after he went through his training did Bad Bunny realize how difficult it is to put one’s body through this for 20-30 years.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Adam Cole Makes His WWE NXT Return

Adam Cole has returned to WWE NXT. Tonight’s NXT opener saw Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne compete in a Triple Threat to crown a new #1 contender to NXT Champion Karrion Kross for the main event of the “Takeover: In Your House 2021” event on June 13. The match ended with no winner as Cole made his return and brought chaos with him.
WWE411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello there guys, gals, enbies, and all other NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, which means it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas as per the norm, and tonight we have a big show set with Karrion Kross’ next opponent to be determined NXT Tag Team Titles on the line, an NXT Cruiserweight Championship open challenge and more! There’s a lot to look forward to tonight and so without further ado, let’s get right into it.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Bruce Prichard Hated WWE's Attempts To Make Kevin Nash Relatable As WWE Champion

Bruce Prichard believes the decision to try and make Diesel relatable after he became WWF Champion killed the character. Kevin Nash (Diesel) won the Championship from Bob Backlund on November 26, 1994, in an 8-second match at Madison Square Garden. Speaking on the latest episode of his Something To Wrestle podcast (via AdFreeShows), Prichard still laments the fact that they tried to turn the big-man babyface. As soon as they did that, he ceased to be the wrestler that everyone fell in love with.
WWEComplex

The Undertaker, Triple H Tells Bad Bunny He Made Everyone Proud in WWE Debut

During the latest episode of LeBron James’ HBO series The Shop, Bad Bunny joined the conversation to discuss several things, one of which explaining what it was like to train for WrestleMania. Bunny emphasized during the episode that everything people see on TV during WrestleMania is “100 percent real,” and...
WWE411mania.com

WWE News: Today’s The Bump With Bret Hart & More, Guests Set for Next Week

– WWE released today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump featuring WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, Tyson Kidd, NXT Women’s tag team champs Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell, RJ City, and more. That video is available below. – Also, WWE has announced that next week’s show will feature Pete Dunne,...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

The Wrestling World Reacts To Today’s WWE Releases

As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Murphy, and Santana Garrett were all released from WWE on Wednesday. As you’d expect, the wrestling world has taken to Twitter to react. You can check out some tweets from Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, CM...
WWE411mania.com

Chris Jericho On Mark Henry Signing With AEW: ‘It Makes Us A Better Company’

Chris Jericho took part in the media scrum after AEW Double or Nothing, and one of the topics he discussed was Mark Henry officially signing with AEW. When asked about Henry joining the company as both an analyst and coach, Jericho mentioned his excitement and pointed out the various ways Henry could help AEW talent (via Wrestling Inc.):
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE NXT Preview 6.1.21

Last week’s edition of NXT saw grueling rematch for the NXT Championship as Finn Balor looked to reclaim the title from Karrion Kross but came up short. We also witnessed the World Premiere of Franky Monet and it seems like Santos Escobar is coming for the North American Championship. We...