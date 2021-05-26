Jimmy Kimmel and Ted Cruz Rekindle an Old Feud

The Black Widow cast has begun making the rounds on the promotional tour, with David Harbour appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week and Rachel Weisz joining the late night talk show on Wednesday night. The Harbour interview saw Kimmel being funny and pretending as though he was trying to prevent a spoiler for Spider-Man: No Way Home slipping out (continuing his joke that he is playing Kraven the Hunter, a role which went to Aaron Taylor-Johnson). The chat with Weisz, however, saw Kimmel dropping what might have been a spoiler for the Black Widow movie, especially if Weisz's reaction is any indication: he said her Marvel character's last name.