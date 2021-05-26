Jimmy Kimmel and Ted Cruz Rekindle an Old Feud

A fake video of Ted Cruz swallowing a fly live on Fox News went viral on Twitter after it resurfaced in recent days. It confused social media users, most of whom were asking on Thursday if the footage was real.The fly is seen buzzing around the Texas senator in a six-second clip, before it lands on Mr Cruz’s lips.He then takes a swig of water, appearing to swallow the fly whole. On Wednesday night, the clip caused #ToadCruz to trend on Twitter, according to Trends24, and was in first place for most of Thursday, attracting 22,000 tweets.It beat #FriendsReunion in...