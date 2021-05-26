Cancel
BTS X McDonald's merch dropping tonight, watch group's new commercial now

By Andrea Dresdale
willmarradio.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAs of today, you can go to your local McDonald's and order the BTS Meal, which consists of the K-Pop superstars' signature order: 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium drink, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces. But tonight, McDonald's is taking the BTS collab even further. At 7 p.m....

www.willmarradio.com
Restaurantsgranthshala.com

Why BTS’ McDonald’s Meal Is Separate From the Happy Meal

McDonald’s released its BTS meal, along with two new sauces and purple-themed packaging in some countries. This collaboration is different from Happy Meals, a regular menu item directed at younger customers. Here’s what we know about BTS food and this fast-food chain. BTS collaborates with McDonald’s to bring its food...
allkpop.com

BTS launches more adorable merch in collaboration with McDonald's

BTS continues to rise as they recently collaborated with McDonald's in launching the BTS meal across 50 countries worldwide. Although McDonald's collaborated with artists in the U.S. to launch special meals for fans, this is the first time they have launched a promotion of this size. With BTS sweeping up the world by storm, the group also launched various merchandise with McDonald's on their Weverse shop.
MusicHypebae

BTS x McDonald's Mania Isn't Over Yet—Duo Expands Collab With Second Merch Drop

Since its launch in late May, the BTS x McDonald’s meal has caused quite a stir — savvy resellers have been peddling used packaging from the meal online, while particularly enthusiastic K-pop fans shut down several McDonald’s locations in Indonesia due to overcrowding. Building on the hype, BTS and McDonald’s have announced a second drop of co-branded merchandise commemorating their historic partnership.
LifestyleBusiness Insider

McDonald's is doubling down on the success of the BTS meal with two new merch collections

McDonald's collaboration with Korean band BTS has been a huge success, and now the chain is releasing two new merch lines. McDonald's partnered with the iconic group on a signature promotion in 49 countries that launched on May 26 in the US. Restaurant visits shot up following the launch to the highest numbers of 2021 so far, a report from Gordon Haskett Research Advisors found.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

BTS and McDonald’s Team on Two Fashion Collections

BTS is following up its popular McDonald’s collaboration with two new fashion collections. The hit K-pop group, which is made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, is teaming with the fast-food chain for two merchandise collections, the Saucy collection and the Melting collection, released on Wednesday.
Restaurantsgranthshala.com

Which BTS McDonald’s Meal Sauce Is Better — Sweet Chili or Cajun?

They are smooth like “butter”, but their sauces are somewhat spicy, with a slight sweetness. BTS Meals includes two new sauces for McDonald’s customers in the United States. That’s Sweet Chili and Cajun Sauce. Who do the members of BTS ARMY like? What fans said about this collaboration. BTS collaborates...
BusinessPosted by
GQMagazine

The New BTS McDonald's Partnership Comes With a Super-Sized Amount of Merch

The response to Travis Scott’s McDonald’s meal—featuring a brisk resale economy and ingredient shortages at some McD's restaurants—felt seismic. But the chain’s latest partnership, with world-dominating South Korean supergroup BTS (call it BTS x McDonald's) is designed to make the previous fanfare look like small, French-fried potatoes. The partnership, which launched June 9th, has been frying-oil. In Indonesia, McDonald’s franchises were forced to just stop taking orders and pack things up for the day because demand for the meal was so overwhelming. Pieces of the special-edition purple packaging alone are reselling for multiples of the meal’s price, while some fans are working hard to preserve the bags and sauce lids in pristine condition.
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

McDonald's Just Revealed Its BTS Merch. Here's What You Need To Know

It's quite the big day for fans of the K-pop supergroup, BTS, and not just because the hot-as-gochujang group's much-awaited, recently-released hit song "Butter" has "glided" into its third week at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart — even though this record-breaking smash hit is well on its way to breaking BTS's own longest reign at number one (via Billboard). And speaking of record-breaking, "Butter" has already broken five — yes, five — Guinness World Records across YouTube and Spotify, including "most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube" (via Rappler). Those are pretty major accomplishments, too. But today, something else that's really exciting is happening for BTS fans — especially those who are looking to wear their BTS-loving hearts on their sleeves, so to speak:
Apparelhypebeast.com

Would You Wear These Custom BTS x McDonald's Meal Sneakers?

While some fans are enshrining McDonald’s BTS Meal packaging, Singapore creative Josiah Chua decided to turn the bright purple wrapping for the collaboration into a pair of custom sneakers. Starting with a Nike Air Max Plus TN base, Chua meticulously cut and shaped panels from the McNugget box and drink...
RestaurantsShorthorn

UTA students, faculty and alumni share their thoughts on McDonald’s BTS meal

One thing J Balvin, Travis Scott and BTS all have in common is that their McDonald’s meals come with a medium order of fries. Following the success of earlier collaborations, McDonald’s released a meal for the Grammy-nominated South Korean group BTS on May 26 in the U.S. The meal includes a 10 piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Coke and Sweet Chili and Cajun sauces. The promotion is expected to run until Sunday.
RestaurantsPosted by
Vice

The Wildest Ways People Are Preserving Their McDonald’s BTS Meals

A recent collaboration between the most recognizable K-pop boy band and fast-food chain has people super stoked. We’re talking shrines for meal packaging and opportunistic scalpers reselling at exorbitant prices. Yes, we’re talking about The BTS Meal at McDonald’s. TWICE on Their Sisterhood, Supporters, and Summer Single ‘Alcohol-Free’. Therese Reyes.
Apparelkiss951.com

BTS and McDonalds “McNugget Sneakers” Are Now A Thing

Love BTS? Love McNuggets? Well this is the perfect thing for you. BTS x McDonalds meal collaboration was a huge success. In fact, the packaging alone is being sold online for hundreds of dollars. That’s what inspired artists Josiah Chua to create these shoes. Chua used the packaging o the...
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Theater & Danceallkpop.com

Pre-order platforms for BTS's special 'Butter' album lists the title of group's new single as 'Permission to Dance'

ARMYs believe that they've discovered the title of BTS's upcoming new single, set for release on July 9!. Back on June 14, BTS announced the release of a special single album, 'Butter'. The album will serve as a gift dedicated to ARMYs on the fan club's birthday, July 9. Then, pre-orders for the physical 'Butter' album opened up on June 15 via global distribution platforms. Some of these platforms have already listed the tracklist for the 'Butter' single album, as you can see below!