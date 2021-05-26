Johnny Knoxville responds to Bam Margera's Jackass 4 accusations

MTV kicked off the 2000s by introducing Jackass to the world. The beloved cast included Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Ryan Dunn, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, and others. Knoxville, Spike Jonze, and Jeff Tremaine were the brains behind the reality comedy series. Jackass combined the sensibilities of boundary-pushing skateboard magazine Big Brother’s videos with the antics chronicled in CKY, the video series Margera and his circle of friends introduced in 1999. Fans tuned in to watch the cast of nine performing outrageous stunts and pranks on each other, while seemingly having a blast together. The controversial show ran for three seasons on MTV between October 2000 and February 2002 and was often criticized for promoting dangerous antics and behavior.