Johnny Knoxville responds to Bam Margera's Jackass 4 accusations
Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has addressed the controversy surrounding co-star Bam Margera, who was due to appear in the fourth movie before plans were changed. Margera, who has been in and out of rehab over the years, claimed that he had been fired for breaching his contract in February. He alleged that the movie studio, Paramount, forced him to take antidepressants (per New York Post) and also called for fans to boycott the movie.www.digitalspy.com