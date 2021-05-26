Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Metropolitan Riveters being sold to BTM Partners as company's third NWHL team

By Emily Kaplan
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- The National Women's Hockey League's New Jersey-based Metropolitan Riveters are being sold to BTM Partners, which will now control three of the league's six franchises. The NWHL on Wednesday announced the transfer of ownership from W Hockey Partners, with John Boynton to serve as the Riveters' chairman....

www.espn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Riveters#Nwhl#Minnesota Whitecaps#National League#Franchises#New Toronto#Btm Partners#Nwhl#W Hockey Partners#Buffalo Beauts#Company#Montreal#Sale#The League#Ownership#Brooklyn#Private Owners#Transition#Monmouth Junction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
National Hockey League
News Break
Economy
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
LotteryYardbarker

NHL Draft Lottery takes place tonight: Odds, prospect rankings, and more

The NHL Draft Lottery is set for tonight at 7 PM ET on NBCSN and NHLN in the U.S. In Canada, you can watch it on SN and TVA, check your local listings. Last month, lottery odds were announced. Some outstanding questions as to how the Seattle Kraken would place and what do with the Arizona Coyotes forfeited pick were also answered. With the Lottery drawing set for this evening, every team knows their chances to win.
NHLGamingToday

Gretzky To Join BetMGM As Brand Ambassador

Hockey Hall of Famer and all-time scoring leader Wayne Gretzky, known as “The Great One,” has inked a deal to become a brand ambassador for BetMGM, the company announced today. BetMGM is an industry leader in sports betting and online gaming. They are an official betting partner of the National...
Premier Leaguetheicegarden.com

Breaking down the Metropolitan Riveters’ new ownership structure

The Metropolitan Riveters have officially been sold to BTM Partners and chairman John Boynton. They are the third franchise in the NWHL to fall under the BTM umbrella, joining the Toronto Six and Boston Pride. So, how does that work?. “A number of people have asked the question, ‘what does...
Hockeybigrapidsnews.com

BTM Partners buys Riveters, acquiring 3rd NWHL franchise

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Women’s Hockey League's New Jersey-based Metropolitan Riveters are being sold to BTM Partners, which will now control three of the league’s six franchises. The NWHL, on Wednesday, announced the transfer of ownership from W Hockey Partners, with John Boynton to serve as the Riveters’...
Buffalo, NYfoxbangor.com

Top former UMaine goalie re-signs with NWHL’s Buffalo Beauts

BUFFALO – One of the top players in Maine women’s hockey program history will be hanging around for another year in the National Women’s Hockey League. Former Black Bear Carly Jackson re-signed with the Buffalo Beauts this week after being named as a finalist for both NWHL Rookie of the Year and Goaltender of the Year in a Covid shortened season.
NHLJanesville Gazette

2021 NHL Draft Order

July 23-24 (NHL announced forfeiture of Arizona Coyotes' 1st-round pick in 2021 NHL Draft in sanctions announced Aug. 26, 2020.) The order of selection for the first 15 drafting positions in the First Round, only, of the 2021 NHL Draft is as follows:. 1. Buffalo. 2. Seattle. 3. Anaheim. 4....
NHLinplaymagazine.com

Sabres Win 2021 NHL Draft Lottery

Sabres Win Lottery and First Selection in 2021 NHL Draft; Kraken Land 2nd Overall Pick. The Buffalo Sabres and Seattle Kraken own the first and second overall drafting positions, respectively, for the First Round of the 2021 NHL Draft as a result of the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery Drawing, conducted last night at NHL Network’s Secaucus, N.J., studio.
NHLontheforecheck.com

2021 NHL Entry Draft Profile: Sean Behrens

Sean Behrens — D U.S. NTDP [USHL] — 18 — Barrington, Illinois. Behrens, a University of Denver commit, has been a steady presence on USA Hockey’s blue line during his U17 and U18 seasons. In 46 games with the program this year, he recorded seven goals and 35 points—second among all U.S. defenders behind only to Aidan Hreschuk. At the U18 World Junior Championship (WJC), Behrens also finished second on the team’s blue line in scoring with four points in five contests.
NHLNHL

FEATURE: Top-10 NHL Draft Prospects

With the Devils expected to have a high draft choice, we take a look at some of their best options heading into the NHL Draft. After a year of partial, truncated schedules, prospects travelling to Europe to play, and some not playing at all, 2021 has something not thought possible all that long ago: clarity.
NHLgananoquereporter.com

NHL draft: Unprecedented season supreme test for scouting prospects

In a difficult to contemplate year on and off the ice, the NHL managed to complete some semblance of a regular-season schedule with a 56-game slate impacted by the physically draining and mind-numbing coronavirus pandemic. When the COVID-19 virus was strengthened by the P.1 variant first identified in Brazil, 25...
MLBu.today

Mike Novogratz's New NFT Company Partners with Major League Baseball

After joining forces with Fanatics chairman Michael Rubin and Belarusian-American entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has launched a new company called Candy Digital, which is focused on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and digital collectibles. The company has already scored with its first partnership with Major League Baseball. Back...
NHLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Rangers agree to terms with D Nils Lundkvist

New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Nils Lundkvist on Thursday afternoon. Lundkvist, 20, skated in 52 games with Lulea in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) this past season, registering 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points, along with 30 penalty minutes. He was named the winner of the Salming Trophy in 2020-21, which is awarded annually to the best Swedish-born defenseman in the SHL as selected by Hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming. Lundkvist established SHL career-highs in several categories in 2020-21, including games played, goals, points, average ice time (21:24), and shots on goal (156). He ranked fifth in the SHL (ranked second among SHL defensemen) in shots on goal in 2020-21, and he also led SHL defensemen in goals and power-play goals (eight) this past season. Lundkvist’s 14 goals in 2020-21 were the most by a defenseman in one season as a U21 player or younger in SHL history.
NHLlive5news.com

Stingrays’ Ully Named To All-ECHL Second Team

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – South Carolina Stingrays forward Cole Ully has been named to the All-ECHL Second Team for the 2020-21 season as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media. Ully, 26, is in his sixth professional season and ranks eighth in the league...
NHLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Flyers To Pick 13th Overall In 2021 NHL Draft

Chuck Fletcher, Philadelphia Flyers (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) The Philadelphia Flyers will own the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, which begins July 23rd and will be held in a virtual format like last year’s draft. Teams will communicate via videoconferencing and commissioner Gary Bettman will announce the first 32 picks in the draft remotely from the NHL Network’s studios in Secaucus, New Jersey. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly will announce the rest of the picks for Rounds 2 through 7.
NHLTimes-Herald

Tampa Bay takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against Carolina

Carolina Hurricanes (36-12-8, first in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division during the regular season) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -147, Hurricanes +121; over/under is 5.5. NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Lightning lead series 2-1.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Roddy Ross and Egor Serdyuk Go Unsigned, Become Free Agents

On Tuesday afternoon, the Philadelphia Flyers did not extend entry-level contracts to two 2019 draftees, goaltender Roddy Ross and forward Egor Serdyuk. Both players, who were each sixth-round selections in the 2019 NHL Draft under former general manager Ron Hextall, are now free agents and the Flyers no longer maintain their exclusive signing rights.